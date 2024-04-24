Knights preview: Defenseman out for Game 2 against Dallas Stars

The Golden Knights will make a change on defense for Game 2 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars thanks to an injury.

Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) scoops the puck away from Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

DALLAS — It took one game for the injury bug to bite the Golden Knights.

They’ll head into Game 2 of their first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday without defenseman Nic Hague, who is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Hague left with 8:27 remaining in the third period of the Knights’ 4-3 win in Game 1 on Monday and did not return.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hague will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Las Vegas. There are two days off between Game 2 and Game 3 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

“We’ll list him as day to day for now until we have more information,” Cassidy said.

Defenseman Alec Martinez, a healthy scratch in Game 1, will take Hague’s place on the third defensive pair with Zach Whitecloud. Martinez, 36, will skate in his 126th career playoff game.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion scored 17 points in 55 games during the regular season.

“Obviously, any time you get an opportunity to play this time of year is pretty awesome,” Martinez said. “I think all of us are excited to get an opportunity to get another crack at this thing, and it’s fun to be a part of.”

Martinez and Whitecloud have had mixed results together.

The Knights outshot opponents 49-36 at five-on-five during the regular season with the two on the ice. But the team was also outscored 7-4 in those 94 minutes.

One thing the Knights know Martinez will bring is experience. He was plus-13 in the team’s 13 playoff games last season.

“This is nothing new to him,” Cassidy said. “We feel we’re deep at that position, so it’s not going to change our strategy and how we’re going to play.”

No other lineup changes are expected for the Knights.

Goaltender Logan Thompson will make his second straight start after making 27 saves in his playoff debut in Game 1.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

