Knights preview: Down two defensemen Saturday against Coyotes

The Knights return home for a brief stop before heading back on the road and will have to try to beat the Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena without two key defensemen.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez plays during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Forward Keegan Kolesar spent his day off after the Golden Knights’ longest road trip of the young season repacking his bags.

The team will head back on the road immediately after a brief stop home for one game against the Coyotes on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

“I’m not going to want to go home and start packing after we play,” he said of the 7 p.m. game. “I had the day off Friday, so I figured I may as well get it done.”

Sunday’s flight to Calgary will be much more palatable should the Knights (14-4-2) find a way to win against Arizona (8-9-2).

They will have to do it without two of their best defensemen.

Alec Martinez missed Wednesday’s game in Dallas with a lower-body injury and will once again be out Saturday. Coach Bruce Cassidy deemed him day-to-day, but further clarified Martinez will probably miss a week to 10 days.

Shea Theodore will join him in the press box Saturday.

“He’s got an upper-body injury,” Cassidy said. “We’ll have it looked at today, and I’ll let you know if he’s traveling tomorrow.”

Brayden Pachal and Ben Hutton will be in the lineup in their place and paired together. Zach Whitecloud will move up and play with Brayden McNabb.

Logan Thompson is expected to start in net.

The Knights finally had their anticipated lineup of 18 skaters for one game last week, but are now down two blueliners. McNabb said the team won’t take a step backward because it has become quite adaptable.

“It’s business as usual for us,” he said. “But, yeah, we had our whole lineup for only a game or two. It’s a weird game and stuff happens. We all know it. It’s part of the game. But guys have done a great job coming in and stepping up. Our depth has shown, and we’re fortunate to have the depth we have because it goes a long way for us at times like this.”

One of the biggest issues on the road trip was a lack of scoring, but there is no panic in the locker room.

“The offense hasn’t been flourishing the way we want it to right now and I think a lot of guys are trying to find ways to get back to what we need to do and get it doing again,” Kolesar said. “Whether it’s practice time or looking at more video or whatever you need to do. But with a team like this, we won’t be held down without goals for stretches like that too often.”

Being back in front of the home crowd could help.

“We have a big crowd, great fans, loud building,” McNabb said. “A place we’re comfortable. I think that’s probably the same for a lot of teams, but I do believe it is a great advantage for us here. We’ll look to have a good start and just try to keep going.”

Those in attendance Saturday will be participating in “Hockey Fights Cancer Knight.” The event will include an auction of signed specialty jerseys.

The Knights have also announced a multiyear partnership with Cure 4 The Kids Foundation to sponsor the “No More Chemo Bell,” which is rung by patients to celebrate the end of treatment

“There’s a lot of people affected by cancer,” McNabb said. “It’s a cool night and glad we’re able to come together for it.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.