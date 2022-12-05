Knights preview: Eichel to miss game against Bruins

Center Jack Eichel will miss Monday’s 4 p.m. game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury, the team announced.

The Golden Knights will be without their top scorer against the NHL’s best team.

Center Jack Eichel will miss Monday’s 4 p.m. game against the Boston Bruins with a lower-body injury, the team announced. The Knights said Eichel is considered day to day.

The Massachusetts native left Saturday’s game in Detroit early in the third period and never returned. The Knights will also be without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (personal reasons) for the fourth straight game against Boston.

That leaves the team shorthanded against the Bruins, who have the NHL’s best record at 20-3-0. Boston is also 14-0 at home.

The Knights should still put up a fight in what figures to be an emotional game. It’s coach Bruce Cassidy’s first time back in TD Garden since being fired by the Bruins on June 6. He coached Boston for six seasons, reaching the playoffs six times and coming one win shy of lifting the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Knights. Second-year goaltender Jeremy Swayman is slated to play for the Bruins.

Knights at Bruins (4 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Bruins -188, total 6

Knights record: 18-7-1

Bruins record: 20-3-0

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

