Knights preview: Elvis has entered the building at Winter Classic

The Golden Knights wore matching Elvis Presley outfits on the team bus to the 2024 Winter Classic against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

The Vegas Golden Knights arrive dressed like Elvis before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Vegas Golden Knights players arrive dressed in Elvis outfits before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Construction of the ice rink at T-Mobile Park continues on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 in Seattle. The Seattle Kraken will fact the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Ellen M. Banner /The Seattle Times via AP)

Construction of the rink for the New Year's Day NHL hockey Winter Classic between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights continues Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Seattle at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP)

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch greets fans as he arrivers with the Seattle Kraken before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, right, arrives with left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, left, before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Seattle Kraken left wing Brandon Tanev throws a fish to fans as he arrives with teammates dressed like fishmongers before the NHL Winter Classic hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

SEATTLE — The 2024 Winter Classic will feature a matchup unlike any other in NHL history.

Elvises vs. fishermen.

That’s at least how the two teams arrived to the Seattle Mariners’ T-Mobile Park on Monday for their noon clash on New Year’s Day.

The Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken, in keeping with Winter Classic tradition, rode the bus to the rink in coordinated outfits to add extra pizzazz to the proceedings.

The Knights showed up in matching Elvis Presley costumes. It’s not the only time they’ve paid tribute to the rock-and-roll legend. The Knights gave out an Elvis wig and glasses to their player of the game after every win last season.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar and defenseman Zach Whitecloud said defenseman Alec Martinez was the mastermind behind the fit.

“I thought it was perfect,” Whitecloud said. “I mean, it’s literally Vegas.”

Kolesar’s vote for best Elvis impersonator went to left wing Paul Cotter. Kolesar joked Cotter didn’t even need to wear a wig to pull off Elvis’ signature hairstyle.

Just a bunch of hunks of burning love 🔥 #WinterClassic pic.twitter.com/Wt92pLy0MJ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 1, 2024

“That’s just naturally his hair,” Kolesar said. “He was pretty spot on.”

The Kraken arrived in bright orange overalls in homage to the workers at Seattle’s famous Pike Place Fish Market next to the Puget Sound.

Typical press conference at the Winter Classic pic.twitter.com/tKAjc0CVnT — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) January 1, 2024

Some of the players even carried fake fish with them to toss into the crowd.

It was a fun start to what should be an exciting matchup. The Winter Classic is a huge showcase for the NHL’s two newest teams.

They’ve both been able to expand the league’s footprint in unexpected ways. The Knights have been among the most successful franchises on and off the ice since their first season began in 2017. The Kraken are still trying to find their footing, but they were one win away from a berth in the Western Conference Finals last year.

“I think (the game is) even bigger off the ice,” said NHL Network analyst Mike Rupp, who will be on the channel’s pregame and postgame shows. “Both teams, both franchises and their cities, hockey’s booming in both of them.”

The matchup has been lopsided on the ice.

The Knights are 8-1 all-time against the Kraken, their second-best record against any opponent. The only team they’ve fared better against is Ottawa (10-1).

The Knights also won the first meeting between the two sides this year. They earned a 4-1 victory in their season opener at T-Mobile Arena after unveiling their Stanley Cup championship banner Oct. 10.

Monday’s game will be in slightly different conditions. Playing outdoors introduces a host of different variables the teams aren’t used to.

The sun can be a factor when pucks are flipped up high, for example. The center-ice logo is darker than normal. The ice can wear down in the elements. There are no fans behind the glass in the corners, which gives defensemen a different visual when going back for pucks.

It’s nothing the Knights are too worried about, however.

“I do know that it’ll be the same for both teams,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who didn’t come up with a special outfit of his own. Cassidy said he tried to come up with a hat that could pay tribute to Las Vegas and the game’s baseball backdrop but couldn’t pull it off.

The Knights want to build on their last performance, a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. It followed a poor stretch where they lost four straight in regulation for the first time since a five-game losing streak from March 8-15, 2022.

The Knights are hoping another win will help put the slump behind them. They also want to enjoy the moment, because Monday’s game affords them the opportunity to do things they haven’t done since many of them played outdoors as kids.

“I guess (my advice is) use eye black any opportunity you can because we don’t get very many chances to do that in hockey,” Martinez said. “I always see football and baseball players doing it and it looks pretty cool. That’s my only tip.”

Knights vs. Kraken (Noon)

TV: TNT

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -162; total 5½

