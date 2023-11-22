Knights preview: End of road trip brings back playoff memories

Golden Knights players shake hand with Dallas Stars players in their 6-0 victory against Dallas following the third period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are back in Dallas on Wednesday night for the first time since clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final with a dominant win over the Stars on May 29.

Coach Bruce Cassidy hopes to carry some of those positive memories into the final game of a road trip that has been largely forgettable for the Knights.

“The thing about the game was that it was probably the best game we played all season,” Cassidy said Wednesday morning. “So that’s one we’ll draw from a lot. Our breakouts were clean, our start we attacked with pace.”

Cassidy will call on a familiar group to try to spark a similar start, indicating he will put the fourth line of Nicolas Roy, Keegan Kolesar and William Carrier on the ice for the 6:30 p.m. start at American Airlines Center.

“They’ve given us juice early on,” Cassidy said. “I’m going to tip my hand and say there’s a 95 percent chance Nic Roy’s line will start. I don’t know if there’s a (betting) line on that, but if there is, I probably just ruined it. But I like the way they start games for us. They like that assignment and it’s good for the team.”

The Knights are looking for a spark to close a trip that has seen them go 1-2-1 so far and get shut out twice. This should be just the second time all season the team will have its optimal lineup of 18 skaters together.

“We’re getting healthier,” Cassidy said. “(Last game) in Pittsburgh was the first time we played with our full lineup. We’ll see how that works. It worked real well for us last year and we’d like to sort of get back to that standard of game. But we understand it’s a long year and takes time.”

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud is looking forward to getting home after the game, but doesn’t feel the team is that far from getting back to the positive results they experienced during a 11-0-1 stretch to start the season.

“Feels like we’ve been on the road for quite a while, but looking at how it’s gone so far, the way we’ve played, we’ve created a lot of good chances,” he said. “We just have to stick with what we’re doing well. I think we’re still defending well and creating a lot of chances, which is good. Sometimes things just don’t go your way.”

The Knights return home Saturday against Arizona for their first home game since Nov. 10 against San Jose.

“It’s been a while now,” Cassidy said. “One more to go. Tomorrow will be a great day for everyone. (Thanksgiving is) always one of the great holidays. Lots of good food and family and football. But we’ve got some business to take care of.”

Knights at Stars (6:30 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -126; total 5½

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.