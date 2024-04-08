Knights preview: Forward ‘definitely excited’ to make debut

The Golden Knights will welcome a new face to the lineup when they play the Pacific Division-leading Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

The time has come.

Tomas Hertl will make his Golden Knights debut when the team takes on the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. Monday at Rogers Arena.

It will be Hertl’s first game in more than two months and the first time he takes the ice with his new club since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the San Jose Sharks on March 8.

The 30-year-old hasn’t played since Jan. 27 after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

“It’s been a long two months in my rehab,” Hertl said. “I’m definitely excited to play my first game tonight.”

Hertl will start out at second-line left wing next to center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Michael Amadio.

It might not be where Hertl ends up. He mostly played center in San Jose, but coach Bruce Cassidy said it’ll help Hertl’s adjustment to play on the wing.

“I want to help them and make the line better,” Hertl said. “I’m looking forward to playing with some good players.”

Hertl won’t have a lot of time to find his footing.

The Knights have six regular-season games remaining and have yet to clinch one of the Western Conference’s three remaining playoff spots. They are five points ahead of the St. Louis Blues, the first team out as of Monday, with two games in hand.

The Knights are facing the first-place Canucks for the second time in six days. They defeated Vancouver 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena on April 1 after scoring four first-period goals.

Now the Knights have added another weapon up front for the rematch.

“I’m sure (Hertl is) excited to play,” Cassidy said. “He’s worked hard to get back to the level he needs to be at to play. We’ll see where he’s at tonight.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Tomas Hertl — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Brendan Brisson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

