Knights preview: Game 2 of Western Conference Final comes early

The Golden Knights will try to take a 2-0 series lead for the third time in franchise history when Game 2 of the Western Conference Final begins noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) misses the net while Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) reaches to save during overtime in Game 1 of a NHL hockey Western Conference Final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Howden snuck the puck into the net shortly after to win the game. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will get an early start as they try to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final.

Game 2 of the Knights’ series with the Dallas Stars is at noon Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. They’ll look to build off their 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1 and take a 2-0 lead for the third time in franchise history.

The Stars will attempt to show the same resilience they’ve displayed earlier this postseason. Dallas lost Game 1 of its first two series in overtime as well but evened things up the next time out both times. The Stars beat Minnesota 7-3 in Game 2 of their first-round series, and defeated Seattle 4-2 in round two.

“They’ve lost Game 1 in every one of their series and they’re still playing, so I don’t think it’s going to phase them,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We haven’t gone up 2-0 either so for us it’s a bit of a test as well. Let’s learn from our previous series. We’re playing against a very good opponent, so just be ready for it.”

There was a lot to like from the Knights’ performance Friday.

They hemmed Dallas in its own end for long stretches, forcing goaltender Jake Oettinger to make difficult saves to prevent the game from getting out of hand. Oettinger ultimately stopped 33 of the 37 shots he faced. His save percentage since the start of the second round is .880.

“I think as a team we did a great job sustaining forechecks and making it difficult on their breakouts,” left wing Reilly Smith said. “That’s something we have to continue to do, but also be cognizant it wasn’t their best game.”

The Knights will look to maintain that effort while seeing how the Stars respond.

Dallas’ vaunted top line of left wing Jason Robertson, center Roope Hintz and right wing Joe Pavelski did damage in Game 1, but others struggled. The second line of left wing Mason Marchment, center Max Domi and right wing Tyler Seguin was minus-3 at five-on-five. No. 1 defenseman Miro Heiskanen was minus-2.

The Stars will need better showings from those players to get back in the series.

“We expect more out of ourselves,” Seguin said. “The great thing about this sport is the opportunity to respond and we’ve done that all year as a group. We’d love to do that as a line as well.”

Knights vs. Stars, Game 2 (Noon)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -125, total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Teddy Blueger — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

