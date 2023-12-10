Knights preview: Goalie could make season debut vs. Sharks

The Golden Knights could have a new goaltender in net when they face the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for their second game in two days.

Golden Knights goaltender Jiri Patera (30) defends the net as Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (34) looks to shoot during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights return home Sunday to face a San Jose Sharks team that’s started to show some bite.

The Knights (18-5-5) will host the Sharks at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for their second game in two days. They wrapped up a two-game road trip by defeating the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Saturday.

San Jose (8-17-2) is finishing up a six-game road swing of its own. The Sharks are also on a scoring tear. They’ve scored at least five goals in four straight games, three of them victories.

The Knights may be relying on a new face to stop that high-flying attack. Goaltender Jiri Patera could get the start since goaltender Logan Thompson played Saturday in the win in Dallas.

Patera, 24, won his only two NHL appearances last season for the Knights. He’s 6-6-2 in the American Hockey League this year with a .900 save percentage and 3.17 goals-against average.

Patera was called up last week because goaltender Adin Hill is dealing with a lower-body injury. Thompson has appeared in six straight games with Hill hurt, which means he’s due for a day off.

Hill is not expected to be out long term but he was not on the road trip with the Knights. It’s unlikely the team would call upon him to step back in without at least a practice under his belt.

The game will be the Knights’ first game at T-Mobile Arena since a shooting at UNLV left three faculty members dead.

The team plans to show support in a number of ways.

Players will wear a UNLV sticker on their helmets and coaches will wear UNLV lapel pins. The team will sell special T-shirts behind sections 11 and 12, with all proceeds matched by the VGK Foundation and donated to support student services at UNLV.

The Knights will have a moment of silence before the national anthem and singer Carnell Johnson will wear a UNLV jersey. The Knights will have a “Hero Welcome” moment for all UNLV students, faculty and staff in the first timeout of the second period as well.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.