Knights preview: Goalie gets 2nd straight start with partner out

The Golden Knights goalie rotation will be interrupted Monday against the St. Louis Blues. Logan Thompson will start in net with partner Adin Hill nursing an injury.

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) watch a replay of the Colorado Avalanche scoring a goal during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Logan Thompson will start two consecutive games for the first time since January when the Golden Knights take the ice against the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Thompson has been rotating with partner Adin Hill over the first couple months of the season, but Hill remains sidelined with the lower-body injury he suffered Nov. 30 against the Vancouver Canucks.

Hill will not be in uniform Monday. Jiri Patera will serve as Thompson’s backup.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he doesn’t expect Hill to travel with the team on its upcoming two-game road trip to St. Louis and Dallas. The Knights play the Blues again Wednesday and face the Stars on Saturday.

“That could change, but we leave tomorrow and without him being on the ice, I’m not sure we have the practice time there to get him what he needs if he was going to go,” Cassidy said. “I’ll get an update, but that’s my feeling.”

Patera, who won his only two career NHL appearances last season, could start this week. The 24-year-old is 6-6-2 in the American Hockey League this year.

“We have four games this week and it’s a lot to ask of Logan,” Cassidy said. “I’m not going to get that far ahead, but all things being equal, Logan playing four games in a week and traveling like that, I don’t think is good for any goaltender.”

Defenseman Alec Martinez also remains sidelined for Monday’s game, along with defenseman Shea Theordore. Martinez hasn’t played since Nov. 19 because of a lower-body injury and Cassidy said he doesn’t believe the veteran is joining the team on its road trip. Theodore is week to week after undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury.

Those two absences on the blue line have placed a larger burden on veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who is set to play his former team twice in a row. Pietrangelo captained the Blues to a Stanley Cup championship in 2019. Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev was also on that St. Louis side.

“I spent a long time there and I always go back and visit,” Pietrangelo said. “There’s five guys still playing from when I was there and the whole staff, so it’s always great seeing familiar faces. I really enjoy playing against my friends. I think it gives you a little extra competition. And it’s still a city that’s special to me. We still go back there in the summers. My wife is from there. You always have to get excited to play against your old team.”

