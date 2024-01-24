Knights preview: Goaltender makes return against Islanders
The Golden Knights will welcome back one of their goaltenders when they play a road game against the New York Islanders at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The Golden Knights will get one of their injured players back Tuesday as they try to snap a seven-game losing streak on the road.
Goaltender Adin Hill was activated from injured reserve and is expected to start in net when the Knights (27-14-6) visit the New York Islanders (20-15-11) at 4:30 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
Hill has not played since a Dec. 17 start against the Senators, when he aggravated a lower-body injury and left 6:25 into the first period. He had not played since Nov. 30 prior to that appearance.
The 27-year-old netminder was a hero in the Stanley Cup playoffs last year. Hill also leads the NHL with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 15 games this season.
The Knights are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils on Monday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
