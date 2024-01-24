Knights preview: Goaltender makes return against Islanders

The Golden Knights will welcome back one of their goaltenders when they play a road game against the New York Islanders at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck while defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Blackhawks left wing Lukas Reichel (27) brace for impact during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights will get one of their injured players back Tuesday as they try to snap a seven-game losing streak on the road.

Goaltender Adin Hill was activated from injured reserve and is expected to start in net when the Knights (27-14-6) visit the New York Islanders (20-15-11) at 4:30 p.m. at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Hill has not played since a Dec. 17 start against the Senators, when he aggravated a lower-body injury and left 6:25 into the first period. He had not played since Nov. 30 prior to that appearance.

The 27-year-old netminder was a hero in the Stanley Cup playoffs last year. Hill also leads the NHL with a 1.93 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in 15 games this season.

The Knights are coming off a 6-5 overtime loss to the Devils on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.