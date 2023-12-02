Knights preview: Goaltender out against Capitals; backup recalled

Goaltender Adin Hill will not be in uniform when the Golden Knights host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena because of a lower-body issue.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill covers the puck to get a whistle during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, Nov 30, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

He left Thursday’s 4-1 win over Vancouver after two shutout periods in what was deemed a precautionary measure because of a lower-body concern.

Logan Thompson came in to close out the victory and is set to start against Washington.

The Knights recalled Jiri Patera from Henderson on Saturday to serve as Thompson’s backup.

“(Hill) is day-to-day for now,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He’s not going to dress tonight because Patera is out there, and we want to give him a full couple days here.”

Cassidy said more will be known about Hill’s situation in the next few days.

Thompson will be in net for a Knights team coming off one of its best performances of the season against the second-place Canucks.

“I thought it was one of our better, stronger games in every area all season, and the end result matched our play,” Cassidy said. “So you’re always hoping that will be the benchmark going forward. There are always a few games you want to look back to, and this will be one where you can use to remind the team why. I think it was pretty evident why. We were on top of them, played harder and checked better.”

The Knights had been preaching a commitment to sticking to their game plan as they worked through their recent struggles. That bore out Thursday.

“It’s nice to get rewarded, but we earned it,” forward Keegan Kolesar said. “You look at the first two games of this last trip, and, yeah, we lost in overtime, but there were some details missing in our game that didn’t allow us to win. And I think when we corrected those, that’s what we saw in Vancouver. We looked like ourselves for a whole game, and that’s why we got the win.”

Now they will return home for just the second time since Nov. 10 against a Washington team that is coming off wins against the Kings and Ducks.

The Capitals, who are paced by Alex Ovechkin’s 14 points, defeated the Knights 3-0 in Washington on Nov. 14.

