Knights preview: Goaltender returns to net against Avalanche

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill will return to the net Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche in a nationally televised game on TNT.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) lets a goal in during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed goaltender Adin Hill will return to the starting lineup Wednesday when the team plays the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver at 7 p.m. on TNT.

Hill’s return should give the Knights a boost. Cassidy knows it’s still going to take more than one player to get the team back to where it wants to be for the stretch run.

The Knights (23-12-5) snapped out of a 2-7 skid with a win over the New York Islanders on Saturday. It was the team’s most complete game in weeks. The Knights have been battling injuries and a possible Stanley Cup hangover.

Cassidy said injuries have been a factor but they can’t be an excuse.

“There’s going to be a little drop off, but it was too much,” Cassidy said.

The good news for the Knights is they’re still second in the Pacific Division. They’ve also pulled themselves out of rough patches before.

“We went through a stretch last year when we had a tough go in December,” Cassidy said. “We eventually found our game, survived and had a strong second half. Would we like history to repeat itself right into June 13? Absolutely.”

Hill is one player who could give the Knights a lift. He has not played since Dec. 17 against Ottawa. He left after just 6:25 in that game after appearing to aggravate a lower-body injury. Hill first suffered the injury Nov. 30.

Goaltender Logan Thompson has played the majority of the Knights’ games in Hill’s absence. Thompson was expected to start Wednesday, but did not travel to Denver because of an illness. The Knights will see how Thompson is feeling Thursday morning before deciding who starts in the second night of a back-to-back against Boston at T-Mobile Arena. Jiri Patera is the team’s other option.

“The plan was that Logan was going to play tonight and we were going to leave Adin home so he wouldn’t have to travel for his first game and deal with that part of it at altitude,” Cassidy said. “That went out the window with Logan’s illness, so it’s going to be Adin tonight and Logan, we’ll see when we get back to Vegas if he’s ready to go.”

The rest of the team will look to build on the Islanders game. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault said those types of performances haven’t happened enough recently.

“We’ve lacked a little bit of consistency the last few months,” Marchessault said. “We’re trying to get on a roll here, so this is a good test for us.”

The Avalanche (26-12-3) have some of the best top-end talent in the NHL and are in second in the Central Division.

Marchessault said they remind him of division rival Edmonton.

“They play a lot of their top players and when they’re on the ice, you can’t fuel their transition and their offense,” Marchessault said. “You have to be aware when they’re out there. Tonight, it’s going to be all about our depth and how we can roll all four lines.”

