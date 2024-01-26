Knights preview: Goaltender returns to net against Rangers

The Golden Knights will give one of their goaltenders a second consecutive start when they play the New York Rangers at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) lets a goal in during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Goaltender Adin Hill will make his second consecutive start when the Golden Knights play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The game begins at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Hill returned from injured reserve in a 3-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. He will get right back in goal against the Rangers, with goaltender Logan Thompson expected to start Saturday in Detroit.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Hill’s return provided a spark for the team.

“Logan was playing some of his best hockey, but he’s been playing a lot and that’s going to catch up with him,” Cassidy said. “Adin is a popular guy and we won a Cup with him in net, so it means a lot just to have him around. And his numbers were fantastic to start the year and he was good the other night, so all of those things help us.”

The Knights (28-14-6) have picked up three of a possible four points to start this road trip. They have two games remaining on consecutive nights before the All-Star break begins.

Left wing Paul Cotter said the team doesn’t plan to hold anything back.

“There’s nothing left to keep in the tank,” Cotter said. “We have two games and then a long break, so we should be fired up and hopefully get two wins.”

The Knights’ first challenge is the Rangers (29-15-3), who are a minus-160 favorite Friday. New York leads the Metropolitan Division and will be looking for payback after losing 5-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 18.

This time the venue is the world’s most famous arena. Cassidy said he wants some of the Knights’ younger players to appreciate the atmosphere without getting awestruck.

“I don’t say much to them,” Cassidy said. “I hope they know the significance just walking around and looking at the posters on the wall and all the banners hanging. They should have a good idea.”

The Knights will not make any lineup changes against the Rangers.

Right wing Michael Amadio practiced with the team Thursday but has not been cleared to return. Cassidy is hopeful that Amadio could return Saturday in Detroit.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.