Knights preview: Good-luck charm ready for matchup with Capitals

The Golden Knights will close out their season-long, seven-game homestand at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

Annabelle Hanson of Janesville, Calif,, 8, hugs Chance, the Golden Knights mascot, at City National Arena on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Hanson, who has cystic fibrosis, became a Golden Knight for the day through Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

All the Golden Knights need to do to close out their disappointing season-long, seven game homestand with a win is stop arguably the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.

At least they have a good-luck charm.

The Knights will host 8-year-old Annabelle Hanson for Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against the Washington Capitals through Make a Wish Southern Nevada. Hanson, who was born with cystic fibrosis, skated with the team Friday and attended Saturday’s morning skate.

The Janesville, California, native got her own locker at City National Arena and proudly told stallmate Nicolas Roy the Knights won a game she attended March 4 last season.

“She’s a pretty fun kid,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “Very upbeat and outgoing. It was pretty cool to have her out there and see her have a ton of fun.”

The Knights need all the luck they can get right now.

They’ve lost three in a row for the first time this season and are 2-4 on this homestand. Their overall record at T-Mobile Arena is 13-13.

The Capitals have won two of their last three. They have the NHL’s sixth-best record since the start of the December after fighting through injuries earlier this season. Getting healthier has allowed coach Peter Laviolette to spread veteran forwards Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov on different lines to make the team difficult to match up against.

“He’s trying to balance things over there, and it seems to have worked for them,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Washington’s No. 1 weapon is still Ovechkin, whose 810 career goals rank second in NHL history. He’s 84 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.

Ovechkin, 37, has already secured his 17th 30-goal season and leads the Capitals with 52 points in 48 games. He has five goals in nine career games against the Knights.

Cassidy said one key to defending Ovechkin is understanding he could shoot from anywhere, so every player on the ice has to be prepared to box out in front of the net and clear loose pucks at any time “if we’re fortunate enough to get a rebound.”

Goaltender Logan Thompson is expected to start for the Knights, and he has faced the Capitals twice. He won in Washington with 19 saves on Nov. 1, and he came in off the bench against the Capitals on April 20 last season, earning the win while giving up two goals to Ovechkin.

Thompson said after that game Ovechkin was “pretty good.”

Knights vs. Capitals (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -115, total 6

Knights record: 28-16-2

Capitals record: 25-17-6

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Michael Amadio

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Jonas Rondbjerg — Byron Froese — Phil Kessel

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Alec Martinez — Ben Hutton

Logan Thompson

