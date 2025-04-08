Knights preview: Here’s how team can clinch home ice in 1st round

The Golden Knights can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the NHL playoffs if they secure a point against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (42) keeps the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bruce Cassidy stayed up late enough Monday to check the scores from around the NHL. He probably had a good night’s rest afterward.

“I saw the scores, tucked myself into bed and went to sleep with a smile on my face,” the Golden Knights coach said.

The Knights, despite traveling to Denver, were big winners Monday because the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers both lost. That gives them a five-point lead over the second-place Kings in the Pacific Division standings with five games to play.

The Knights (47-22-8) can attempt to widen that gap when they wrap up a three-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche (47-27-4) on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

“This one is huge. This is one you circle on your calendar,” right wing Keegan Kolesar said. “Two really good teams with the talent they have, the depth. It’s going to be exciting, for sure, tonight.”

The Knights can’t wrap up a division title Tuesday, but they can clinch home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs with a point. They’ll also be looking for their sixth straight road win.

“It’s fun. This is the time of year where it’s the best part of the year going into the playoffs,” defenseman Nic Hague said. “Tonight, obviously a great team on the other side. It’s a great measuring stick.”

The Knights haven’t faced the Avalanche since losing 2-1 in a shootout at Ball Arena on Nov. 27.

Colorado has retooled its roster since. It acquired goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9, then dealt right wing Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 24 for right wing Martin Necas and center Jack Drury.

The Avalanche also added centers Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Colorado still runs through center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar. MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, is tied with Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov for the NHL lead in points (115). Makar leads all defensemen in goals (30) and points (91). He is one of five defensemen ever to have 30 goals and 60 assists in the same season.

“(The Avalanche) still play the same way,” Cassidy said. “They just, no disrespect, have a few better players in their lineup. We know them well enough (to know) how their style of play is and how you’ve got to slow them down.”

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brandon Saad — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Adin Hill

