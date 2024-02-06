51°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: History at stake in home game against Oilers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 3:29 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) a ...
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) as Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will try to prevent history from being made when they host the Edmonton Oilers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Oilers (29-15-1) are seeking their 17th straight win, which would tie an NHL record.

“This streak they are on and with Connor McDavid coming off of that All-Star Game, they have a lot of momentum,” Knights forward Brendan Brisson said. “But that’s exactly what we want in our locker room, the opportunity to win at home and break that streak.”

McDavid has been a major factor in the Oilers’ win streak, recording 26 points in that span. He also earned $1 million after winning the skills competition at NHL All-Star Weekend.

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is confident in his team’s ability to at least slow him down. They are expected to be bolstered by the return of William Karlsson, an elite defensive center, from a lower-body injury.

“We know we have guys who can make it harder on (McDavid),” Cassidy said. “He’s still going to get the puck and make plays, but if we can make him really work for his ice it works to our advantage.”

It will take a team effort in front of goaltender Adin Hill, who is expected to start in net for the Knights (29-15-6). The game will be televised exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

