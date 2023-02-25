Knights preview: Important Western Conference clash on deck

The Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in a key game in the Western Conference standings.

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) defends against Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights begin a difficult four-game stretch Saturday with an important Western Conference clash.

The Pacific Division-leading Knights host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Central Division-leading Stars are three points back in the conference standings, so the result could go a long way in determining home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

The Knights will have to hope this matchup goes better than the previous one. Dallas won 4-0 on Jan. 16. It was coach Pete DeBoer’s first trip back to T-Mobile Arena since being fired by the Knights in May.

Things have turned around since then. The Knights have an eight-game point streak (6-0-2) and have won five straight at home.

“We weren’t where we needed to be and have gotten much better, closer to that standard,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday. “Especially at home. I would expect that’s where would be at tomorrow.”

The Stars’ fortunes have gone the opposite way lately.

They’re 0-3-2 in their last five games and have scored only eight goals in that span. Dallas still has enough weapons to scare the Knights.

Right wing Jason Robertson is tied for ninth in the NHL in scoring with 72 points in 58 games. Center Roope Hintz has 50 points in 50 games. Goaltender Jake Oettinger is in the Vezina Trophy conversation with a 23-8-9 record, 2.24 goals-against average and .925 save percentage.

The Knights will have to keep up their strong recent form to win.

They continue to get scoring throughout their lineup, with third-line left wing William Carrier chipping in eight points his last nine games. Defenseman Shea Theodore has eight points his last five games, and center Jack Eichel has three in his last two.

The Knights’ defense has also been excellent of late. They’ve allowed only 16 goals in regulation and overtime their last eight games.

If they keep that up Saturday, they have a good chance at creating separation at the top of the Western Conference standings.

“It’s a good opportunity for our group,” Eichel said. “I think we’ve been playing some good hockey lately. (We) just want to continue that.”

Lineup and starting goaltender information were not immediately available because the Knights did not hold a morning skate Saturday.

Knights vs. Stars (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -120, total 5½

Knights record: 35-18-5

Stars record: 30-16-12

Head-to-head: Knights 0-1-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.