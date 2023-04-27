Knights preview: Injured forward game-time decision for Game 5

The Golden Knights could get a key member of their lineup back as they try to close out their first-round series with the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights will try to close out their first-round series at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena with a key member of their lineup making a possible return.

Left wing William Carrier is a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Winnipeg Jets. Carrier, who was tied for fifth on the Knights with 16 goals, hasn’t played since March 3 because of a lower-body injury.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he didn’t “want to speculate” as to who would come out of the lineup if Carrier returns. He also said he didn’t want to delay the decision just because the Knights have a 3-1 series lead.

The team knows firsthand how fast that advantage can disappear. The Knights have had a 3-1 lead five times, and three of those series went to a Game 7.

“You have to put your best foot forward every night I think in this league and play your best lineup,” Cassidy said. “That’s just what I believe. That’s what we’ll do, if he’s ready to go. Do what’s best for the team and hopefully it’s the right call.”

Carrier’s return, if it happens, would give the Knights an extra jolt of physicality and secondary scoring against a heavy Jets side.

The 28-year-old blew away his previous career highs in goals and points (25) this season despite only playing 56 games. His 11.32 hits per 60 minutes also ranked third on the Knights, behind right wing Keegan Kolesar and rookie Paul Cotter.

“He’s a big part of our group, right?” center Nicolas Roy said. “He’s had an awesome year. He’s physical. He’s a playoff type of player. Really happy to get him back, for sure.”

The Knights aren’t looking to change their game plan even if Carrier draws back in.

They’re won three straight in the series after falling behind 1-0 thanks to a strong forecheck, disciplined puck management in the neutral zone and good gaps on defense that have limited Winnipeg’s rush attack. That will be the formula the Knights will rely on again as they try to advance to the second round for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Jets will try to extend the series and force another game at Canada Life Centre. They’ll be without No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey (lower-body) and top goal-scorer Mark Scheifele (upper-body) on Thursday.

Winnipeg could get back left wing Nikolaj Ehlers, who is a game-time decision after missing the first four games with an upper-body injury. Right wing Mason Appleton is also a game-time decision for the Jets.

Winnipeg certainly isn’t planning to lay down, especially after seeing the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers win Game 5s on the road the past two days while down 3-1 to extend their series.

“It’s our turn tonight,” coach Rick Bowness said.

Knights at Jets, Game 5 (7 p.m.)

Knights lead best-of-seven series 3-1

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -184, total 5½

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.