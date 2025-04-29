80°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights preview: ‘It’s go time’ as crucial Game 5 with Wild approaches

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild center Ya ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild center Yakov Trenin (13) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal aga ...
Knights hope line changes keep paying off in critical Game 5 with Wild
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) watch a shot hea ...
Graney: Knights stalwart carries impressive streak into Wild series
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore ...
‘We like where we’re at’: Knights seize back momentum for Game 5
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) holds Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccar ...
Start time announced for Game 5 between Knights, Wild
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 1:52 pm
 

The Golden Knights begin what is now a best-of-three series when they face the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of their first-round matchup at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The series is tied 2-2, though the Knights are hoping to carry over some momentum from their 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 on Saturday.

“It’s go time a little now. It’s 2-2,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You’re getting down to the latter part of the series. Your room for error gets condensed now.”

The Knights are coming off their best game of the series. They fired 43 shots at Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson on Saturday, with 23 coming in the third period and overtime.

The Knights got rolling after Cassidy switched up their forward lines, and they’ll stick with their new combinations in Game 5.

That means left wing Tanner Pearson will stay in the lineup and left wing Victor Olofsson will remain a healthy scratch.

The winner of Game 5 when a series is tied 2-2 goes on to advance 79 percent of the time (233-62).

“The constant battle you have in the playoffs is always trying to get better each game,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “You don’t ever want to say you’re playing your best hockey because you want to keep building that as you go through the playoffs.”

Minnesota is also making some lineup changes Tuesday. Defenseman Jon Merrill, who played for the Knights their first three seasons, will make his series debut in place of 19-year-old rookie Zeev Buium.

Left wing Marcus Johansson will also draw in for the Wild after missing Game 4 with a lower-body injury. He will replace forward Vinnie Hinostroza.

Gustavsson is expected to start for Minnesota, while goaltender Adin Hill will remain in net for the Knights.

Projected lineup

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES