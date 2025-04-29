Knights preview: ‘It’s go time’ as crucial Game 5 with Wild approaches

The Golden Knights know the stakes are getting higher heading into Game 5 of their first-round series with the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) controls the puck against Minnesota Wild center Yakov Trenin (13) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Golden Knights begin what is now a best-of-three series when they face the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of their first-round matchup at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The series is tied 2-2, though the Knights are hoping to carry over some momentum from their 4-3 overtime victory in Game 4 on Saturday.

“It’s go time a little now. It’s 2-2,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You’re getting down to the latter part of the series. Your room for error gets condensed now.”

The Knights are coming off their best game of the series. They fired 43 shots at Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson on Saturday, with 23 coming in the third period and overtime.

The Knights got rolling after Cassidy switched up their forward lines, and they’ll stick with their new combinations in Game 5.

That means left wing Tanner Pearson will stay in the lineup and left wing Victor Olofsson will remain a healthy scratch.

The winner of Game 5 when a series is tied 2-2 goes on to advance 79 percent of the time (233-62).

“The constant battle you have in the playoffs is always trying to get better each game,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “You don’t ever want to say you’re playing your best hockey because you want to keep building that as you go through the playoffs.”

Minnesota is also making some lineup changes Tuesday. Defenseman Jon Merrill, who played for the Knights their first three seasons, will make his series debut in place of 19-year-old rookie Zeev Buium.

Left wing Marcus Johansson will also draw in for the Wild after missing Game 4 with a lower-body injury. He will replace forward Vinnie Hinostroza.

Gustavsson is expected to start for Minnesota, while goaltender Adin Hill will remain in net for the Knights.

Projected lineup

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

UP NEXT

Who: Wild at Golden Knights

What: Game 5, first round (series tied 2-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -220; total 5½

SERIES SCHEDULE

(Series tied 2-2)

All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Game 5: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

Game 6: TBD Thursday at Xcel Energy Center

*Game 7: TBD May 3 at T-Mobile Arena

*if necessary