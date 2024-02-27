Knights preview: Jack Eichel skates with team, but not ready to play

The Golden Knights, who have lost three straight and five of six entering Tuesday’s game at the Toronto Maple Leafs, hope to have center Jack Eichel back soon.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t necessarily looking for validation of his coaching ability when he visited the Hockey Hall of Fame by himself on Sunday in Toronto, but he found it.

“We had lost four in a row at home and just lost to the Senators on Saturday, and you think you can’t coach a lick,” Cassidy said Tuesday morning. “Then you go in there and see your team’s ring in that little stall with the Knights’ Cup stuff, and it gives you a little confidence boost.”

Cassidy hopes the Knights, who have lost three straight and five of six, can start to turn things around and look more like the team that won the Stanley Cup last season.

The Knights (32-19-7) get their next chance at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they play the Maple Leafs (33-16-8) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The offense could be getting a boost soon, as star center Jack Eichel skated with the group during Tuesday’s morning skate.

Eichel won’t play against the Maple Leafs, but his presence in a red no-contact jersey was a welcome sight and another step in the process of returning from a lower-body injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 11.

“It’s good to have him around, just for his sake, too,” Cassidy said. “He’s not ready to play yet, but when he’s skating with the group, he’s one step closer.”

Cassidy said Eichel needs at least one full practice with the team, which could happen Wednesday in Boston. But there is a chance he could play on this road trip, which ends Monday in Columbus.

The Knights will be playing the same Maple Leafs team that scored seven goals in a 7-3 rout Thursday at T-Mobile Arena. The team knows the blueprint for how to play better and give itself a chance to end Toronto’s seven-game winning streak.

“Basically the opposite of how it worked out in Vegas,” Cassidy said.

Now it’s just a matter of executing that plan.

“You have to check well, be disciplined to stay out of the box and get some timely saves because they’re a good offensive team so they’re going to get looks,” Cassidy said. “Then be opportunistic because you have to score some goals because you can’t expect to go out and play a 2-1 game against a really good offensive team.”

While the Knights have struggled, they did think there were encouraging signs in the shootout loss to Ottawa on Saturday. The team was also boosted by an off day on the road Sunday, which Cassidy used for his Hall of Fame visit and several players used to get away from the rink.

“This time of year, it’s a grind for everybody,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “So it’s nice when you can get away and refresh the mind a little bit.”

Pietrangelo said the team is getting back to a good place on the blueline, as Shea Theodore gets ready to play his fourth straight game after returning from injury. Tuesday will mark just the fifth time all season the Knights have their six projected defensemen playing together.

That allows them to get back to the group that helped carry them to a championship last season.

“We can roll six guys, which is a luxury not many teams have,” Pietrangelo said. “I trust every guy on that back end to play against anybody, so I think that alleviates some of the pressure from some of us who play against the top lines consistently.”

