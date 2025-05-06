Knights preview: Leading goal scorer remains out for Game 1 vs. Oilers

The Golden Knights will be down their leading goal scorer in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) questions a referee after being called for high-sticking during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks at T-Mobile Arena, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Pavel Dorofeyev will not play in Game 1 of the team’s second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Dorofeyev (undisclosed) also missed Game 6 of the Knights’ first-round series against the Minnesota Wild on May 1. The 24-year-old led the club with 35 goals during the regular season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Dorofeyev is skating. The Knights will have another update before Game 2 on Thursday.

Right wing Victor Olofsson, who replaced Dorofeyev in the lineup, will start the Oilers series on the fourth line. Right wing Keegan Kolesar will get bumped to the second line with center Tomas Hertl and left wing Brandon Saad on Tuesday.

The Knights will keep their loaded top line of left wing William Karlsson, center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone intact to give them a weapon to use against Edmonton’s star duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

“You just try to play your game, play to your identity as a group,” Eichel said. “It’s about limiting their opportunities, good puck management, trying to play as much as you can in their end and make them play defense.”

Goaltender Calvin Pickard, a 2017 expansion draft pick of the Knights, will start his fifth straight game for Edmonton. Adin Hill will start in the other net.

“I expect we’ll play well and win,” Cassidy said. “That’s what I expect.”

Projected lineup:

William Karlsson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Keegan Kolesar

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Victor Olofsson

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Up next

Who: Oilers at Golden Knights

What: Game 1, second round

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -132; total 6

Series schedule:

Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)

Game 2: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena (ESPN)

Game 3: Saturday at Rogers Place, TBD

Game 4: May 12 at Rogers Place, TBD

*Game 5: May 14 at T-Mobile Arena, TBD

*Game 6: May 16 at Rogers Place, TBD

*Game 7: May 18 at T-Mobile Arena, TBD

*if necessary