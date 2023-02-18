Knights preview: Lightning to provide championship-level test

The Golden Knights will face a tough test when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) beats San Jose Sharks left wing Alexander Barabanov (94) to a loose puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Golden Knights have had a fairly light schedule since the All-Star break, with two games against the bottom two teams in the Pacific Division and two games against teams around the playoff cut line.

That changes Saturday.

The Knights will host the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena to close out a three-game homestand. The Lightning won the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cups and have been Eastern Conference champions three years in a row.

Coach Bruce Cassidy especially knows what kind of challenge they present. His Boston Bruins teams twice were knocked out by Tampa Bay in the playoffs.

“They were our Achilles’ heel over there,” Cassidy said. “I’ve seen them a lot. I’ve seen them at their best. So yes, I think it’s a great challenge.”

The Lightning should be a good test for the rolling Knights. Tampa Bay’s fifth-ranked offense will challenge the group’s defensive structure and goaltender Adin Hill.

The Knights have allowed two goals or less in five straight, while Hill has a .936 save percentage in his last nine appearances. Stopping the Lightning will be a different test entirely.

Right wing Nikita Kucherov is the NHL’s third-leading scorer with 78 points in 54 games. Centers Brayden Point and Steven Stamkos are also having great seasons with 60 and 58 points, respectively.

The Knights will have to be at their best to extend their winning streak to five games. They are 5-3 against Tampa Bay in their history, including 2-2 at T-Mobile Arena.

“That’s a championship group over there with a champion’s mentality,” Cassidy said. “They play the right way. It’ll be a tough game for us.”

Knights vs. Lightning (7:30 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Lightning -120, total 6

Knights record: 33-18-4

Lightning record: 35-16-3

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

