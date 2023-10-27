Knights preview: Lineup changes expected for afternoon game

The Golden Knights will meet No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at 3 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena in their annual Nevada Day game.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) reacts after being hit by the puck on the face, while San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (36) reaches for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden Knights, three days after beginning a game at 8:17 p.m., are back with another odd start time Friday.

The Knights will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena for their annual Nevada Day game. It’s their second time seeing the Blackhawks and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard in the span of three games. The Knights won 5-3 in Chicago on Saturday.

This meeting comes with a chance to make a little more history. The Knights, who are 7-0-0, could become the eighth team in NHL history to begin a season with eight straight wins. An eight-game winning streak also would be tied for the third-longest in team history.

It’s been an impressive start for the defending Stanley Cup champions. And coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t worried about the team getting too cocky and suffering a letdown.

“They know it’s only October,” Cassidy said. “Nothing gets handed out in October except Halloween candy, I guess. So we understand that.”

The Knights that will play the Blackhawks will look a bit different from the ones Chicago saw a week ago.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is expected to return to the lineup after missing five straight games. Pietrangelo was hit in the face by a shot from teammate Nic Hague on Oct. 12 in San Jose. He suffered a gash above his left eye, and there’s a mark still visible by his eyebrow.

“I’ve never been hit like that,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s not an easy thing to go through.”

Pietrangelo was reunited with defenseman Alec Martinez at Thursday’s practice, meaning the Knights should have their normal top pair for the first time this season. That means one of the young defensemen who have been filling in, Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal, will drop out of the lineup.

Cassidy wouldn’t say who it would be Thursday. But Korczak was partnered with Hague on the third pair in practice.

“I don’t think we can go wrong no matter what we do,” Cassidy said. “We’re going to be comfortable no matter who it is.”

Up front, the Knights will make a number of changes because center Nicolas Roy is out for at least the next two games with an undisclosed injury.

Brett Howden will shift from second-line left wing to Roy’s spot on the fourth line as a result. Howden said in training camp that Cassidy told him to be prepared to shift between center and wing. It’s a spot he’s comfortable playing.

Left wing Paul Cotter, who has scored in two straight games, will move up to take Howden’s old spot. Pavel Dorofeyev will jump into the lineup to replace Cotter at third-line left wing.

The Knights hope all the changes don’t lead to the end of what has been an impressive winning streak. They’re the last undefeated team in the NHL after Boston and Colorado lost Thursday. They’ve also shown they can win no matter who’s in the lineup. Even with all the absences they’ve dealt with the past two seasons, they’re 29-4-5 in the regular season since last season’s All-Star break. That doesn’t even include their 16-6 playoff record.

”I think from the second half on I’ve always felt like our guys, there’s good energy on the bench, there’s good focus,” Cassidy said. “There’s no anxiety or frustration to the point where (we say) ‘All is lost.’ I think that’s a confidence in one another and a confidence of how we play.”

Knights vs. Blackhawks (3 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -315, total 5½

