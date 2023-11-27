58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights preview: ‘Misfits’ reunite as team seeks spark in Calgary

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2023 - 1:40 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) cel ...
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrate Marchessault's empty-net goal for a hat trick against the Winnipeg Jets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

So-called Golden Knights “Misfits” William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault are being reunited Monday as coach Bruce Cassidy makes wholesale line changes to try to spark a slumping offense.

“If you’re changing lines, it usually means something isn’t working,” Cassidy said Monday morning in Calgary. “At the end of the day, we’ll see if we can jump-start it.”

All four forward lines will look different when the Knights (14-5-2) take the ice to play the Flames (8-10-3) in a 6:30 p.m. game at Scotiabank Saddledome.

While the full lineup wasn’t announced, Cassidy did say Karlsson and Marchessault, two of the original members of the inaugural team, will skate together.

Chandler Stephenson will be joined by Mark Stone and Jack Eichel on a line that has the potential to be very dynamic.

“Both those guys are such great players, and a guy like (Stephenson) can create so much off the rush with his speed and possession game and thinks the game so well,” Eichel said Monday morning. “Then you have a guy like Stone who is one of the smartest players in our league and gets so many pucks back and extends offensive zone shifts and is so great around the net. We played together last year for a bit and had some success.”

Cassidy is hoping that can happen again.

“They played together last year when we had some injuries and a bit of a malaise offensively, so that’s something we looked at, but everything was new to me last year,” he said.

The Knights have been shut out three times in the last six games and have only 11 goals over that span.

They will look to break out against the Flames, who have dropped two of their last three and sit in fifth place in the Pacific Division.

Adin Hill is expected to start in net for the Knights, who will be without defensemen Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore for at least this three-game trip through Canada.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
Grateful for 3rd lane? I-15 into California sees smaller traffic backups
2
CARTOONS: How Biden is doing his Christmas shopping
CARTOONS: How Biden is doing his Christmas shopping
3
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
Former Las Vegas mobster’s house for sale
4
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
Cirque show halted after on-stage incident
5
These 10 CCSD schools had the highest teacher vacancies
These 10 CCSD schools had the highest teacher vacancies
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
3 takeaways from the Knights’ loss: ‘Going through a rough stretch’
3 takeaways from the Knights’ loss: ‘Going through a rough stretch’
3 keys to Knights’ hot start as Stanley Cup champions
3 keys to Knights’ hot start as Stanley Cup champions
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Hats fly as point streak continues
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Hats fly as point streak continues
Small adjustment to Knights’ power play helps end slump
Small adjustment to Knights’ power play helps end slump
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense dries up against Penguins
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense dries up against Penguins
Early injury woes can’t keep Knights from piling up wins
Early injury woes can’t keep Knights from piling up wins