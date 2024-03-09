Knights preview: New additions spark optimism despite skid

The Golden Knights will look to get back on track after going 2-8-1 over their last 11 games when they host the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) prepares for a face-off during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Optimism and good vibes could be felt in the Golden Knights’ locker room after Saturday’s morning skate despite the team scuffling to a 2-8-1 mark over the last 11 games, including four straight losses.

A robust haul of talent ahead of the trade deadline tends to have that effect.

“It shows the organization believes in us, and we do as well,” forward Nic Roy said hours before the Knights host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. “We are in a tough patch right now, but we all still believe in the group. We just need some wins right now to get where we want to be.”

Forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin will be in the lineup for the second time as Knights on Saturday. Center Tomas Hertl is injured, but the team expects him to return before the end of the regular season.

Coach Bruce Cassidy had a simple assessment of the state of the roster after the moves.

“It’s better,” he said. “It just makes us deeper and stronger, and that’s what a coach wants. We’re not coaching future picks, we’re coaching the people in the room now. So the more quality guys you have in the room, the better it is for your group and the more chance you have to win. There’s always a price with that, and we know what that is, but right now it just makes our team better.”

Now they must show it on the ice. The Knights (33-23-7) have fallen to the final wild-card position and are just six points ahead of four teams that are bunched together at 67 points.

“We just have to get back to our game,” Roy said. “We have to want it more than the other team, but when we get that win, our confidence will just grow from there. We’ve done it before. It’s a long season and there will always be ups and downs, but we just have to work our way out of it.”

The Knights are not at full strength just yet, despite all the new players, when they host the Red Wings (33-24-6).

While Pavel Dorofeyev will return to the lineup and play on a line with Chandler Stephenson and Mantha, forward Paul Cotter did not participate in morning skate and is a game-time decision as he nurses a minor injury he picked up against Vancouver on Thursday.

Cassidy said defenseman Ben Hutton may actually be called in to fill in for Cotter and play a bit of a hybrid position.

“If Paul can’t play, he may play some forward or he may play some (defense),” Cassidy said. “We haven’t done a lot of seven defensemen here, but he could go back there if we’re not transporting pucks and he can add an element there better. Or he could go up front. It’s a big ask to throw a guy in, but it would be good to have him in the lineup, to be honest. He’s a popular guy on the team. We’ll see how the situation dictates that.”

Adin Hill is expected to get the start in net for the Knights, who are -210 favorites (total 6) against a Red Wings team that has dropped four straight.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.