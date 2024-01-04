Knights preview: New face in lineup for rematch vs. Florida

The Golden Knights called up the leading scorer from their AHL affiliate in Henderson ahead of Thursday’s game against the Panthers at T-Mobile Arena.

Florida Panthers forward Alexander Barkov (16) talks with forward Grigori Denisenko (14) and forward Evan Rodrigues, right, during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Golden Knights (22-11-5) need some healthy bodies and a boost of energy after a rough stretch of games that includes a shutout loss to Seattle in the Winter Classic on Monday.

They hope to find a spark in forward Grigori Denisenko, who has been called up from Henderson and will make his Knights debut in a 7 p.m. game Thursday against Florida (23-12-2) at T-Mobile Arena.

Denisenko, 23, has seven assists in 26 career games, all with the Panthers.

“He’ll know most of the guys he’s up against, and at the end of the day, hopefully he helps us win,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s the plan.”

The Russia native is leading the Silver Knights in points with 30 in 31 games this season.

Cassidy said he watched Denisenko play in Henderson on Wednesday and was impressed, as he had a goal and an assist. Denisenko will skate with Michael Amadio and Brett Howden on the fourth line.

“He’s good in space,” Cassidy said. “He separates well, can skate and hang on to a puck. I think that will translate well to this level. Space is tougher to find here because guys are bigger, faster and stronger, so that’s a challenge. He has been their leading scorer.

“He’s a good power-play guy. He just got here, so we’ll see how that works out for us going forward. But we just want to get him in the lineup, get him playing, make him feel like he’s part of the organization. He’s done a good job down there.”

Defenseman Lukas Cormier also was recalled from Henderson.

The Knights will be without forwards William Karlsson and Keegan Kolesar, who join a growing list of missing players. Kolesar is sick, while Karlsson is dealing with a minor injury that isn’t considered long-term.

Cassidy said despite the absences, his team needs to find its game. A Wednesday film session that he called “unpleasant” pointed out some instances when the team has not shown the necessary urgency in certain situations, for example off a lost faceoff.

He hopes the team got the message.

“We have to get going back to our identity,” Cassidy said.

It might help to be playing a Florida team that is still salty about a loss in the Stanley Cup Final. Tensions boiled over in the previous meeting between the teams less than two weeks ago, and Cassidy said there may be some emotion on display as the Panthers return to the site where they watched the Knights celebrate with the Cup in June.

The Knights will then have to match that intensity, which could serve as a bit of a wake-up call as they enter the new year.

Logan Thompson is expected to get the start in net for the Knights.

The Knights also claimed former 2019 first-round pick Tobias Bjornfot off waivers from the Kings. He has a goal and 14 assists in 117 career games with the Kings, but has played mostly with Ontario in the AHL this season.

Cassidy said he’s not sure when Bjornfot could be in the lineup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

