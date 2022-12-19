52°F
jeff_german
Golden Knights

Knights preview: NHL’s top offense visits T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2022 - 1:43 pm
 
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, D ...
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights will need to slow down the NHL’s top offense if they want to stop their slide at home.

The Knights, who have lost five of their last six home games, host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena. The Sabres lead the NHL in goals per game (3.97), have the league’s top shooting percentage (12.2) and rank second on the power play (30.0 percent).

The Knights, who have eight goals their last six home games, will need to rediscover their scoring touch to keep up. That, or they’ll need to find a way to slow down the Sabres’ impressive top line of left wing Jeff Skinner, center Tage Thompson and ex-Knight Alex Tuch.

Thompson is second in the NHL in goals (25) and third in points (49). Skinner has 35 points in 28 games, while Tuch has 34 points in 31.

“Skinner has a tendency to hide a little bit out there and finish in tight,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Thompson and Tuch are just big men that have found space in the ice and are playing with a lot of confidence.”

The Knights will still be short-handed as they try to change their luck at home.

Center Jack Eichel (lower-body injury), the Sabres’ ex-captain, and left wing Paul Cotter (upper-body) didn’t skate Monday and remain day to day. Center Brett Howden (lower-body) and defensemen Shea Theodore (lower-body) and Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed) are also hurt.

The Knights are expected to start goaltender Adin Hill against the Sabres. He has won all three of his December starts, allowing seven goals with a .920 save percentage.

“It’s not secret, they’ve scored a lot of goals lately,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “Offenses like that are going to get opportunities. That’s hockey. But whatever you can do to limit those, limit time in zone, eliminate time and space goes a long way.”

Knights at Sabres (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -175, total 6½

Knights record: 22-10-1

Sabres record: 15-14-2

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Phil Kessel — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov

Ben Hutton — Nic Hague

Adin Hill

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

