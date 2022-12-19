Knights preview: NHL’s top offense visits T-Mobile Arena
The Golden Knights will need to slow down the NHL’s top offense if they want to stop their slide at home.
The Knights, who have lost five of their last six home games, host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena. The Sabres lead the NHL in goals per game (3.97), have the league’s top shooting percentage (12.2) and rank second on the power play (30.0 percent).
The Knights, who have eight goals their last six home games, will need to rediscover their scoring touch to keep up. That, or they’ll need to find a way to slow down the Sabres’ impressive top line of left wing Jeff Skinner, center Tage Thompson and ex-Knight Alex Tuch.
Thompson is second in the NHL in goals (25) and third in points (49). Skinner has 35 points in 28 games, while Tuch has 34 points in 31.
“Skinner has a tendency to hide a little bit out there and finish in tight,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Thompson and Tuch are just big men that have found space in the ice and are playing with a lot of confidence.”
The Knights will still be short-handed as they try to change their luck at home.
Center Jack Eichel (lower-body injury), the Sabres’ ex-captain, and left wing Paul Cotter (upper-body) didn’t skate Monday and remain day to day. Center Brett Howden (lower-body) and defensemen Shea Theodore (lower-body) and Zach Whitecloud (undisclosed) are also hurt.
The Knights are expected to start goaltender Adin Hill against the Sabres. He has won all three of his December starts, allowing seven goals with a .920 save percentage.
“It’s not secret, they’ve scored a lot of goals lately,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “Offenses like that are going to get opportunities. That’s hockey. But whatever you can do to limit those, limit time in zone, eliminate time and space goes a long way.”
Knights at Sabres (7 p.m.)
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -175, total 6½
Knights record: 22-10-1
Sabres record: 15-14-2
Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0
Knights’ projected lineup:
Phil Kessel — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone
Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault
Jonas Rondbjerg — Jake Leschyshyn — Michael Amadio
William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Daniil Miromanov
Ben Hutton — Nic Hague
Adin Hill
