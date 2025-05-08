86°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: No. 1 defenseman could return for Game 2 with Oilers

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck ahead of Minnesota Wild cen ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates with the puck ahead of Minnesota Wild center Gustav Nyquist (41) during the third period of their first-round NHL hockey playoff game at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 8, 2025 - 1:05 pm
 

The Golden Knights could get defenseman Alex Pietrangelo back for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Pietrangelo, who was a late scratch in the Knights’ 4-2 loss in Game 1 on Tuesday, took part in the team’s optional morning skate Thursday. Coach Bruce Cassidy called Pietrangelo a game-time decision. The 35-year-old led the Knights in average time on ice this season at 22:24 per game.

Defenseman Kaedan Korczak would likely play his second straight game if Pietrangelo can’t go.

“Petro has a chance,” Cassidy said. “We’ll make that call tonight.”

Right wing Pavel Dorofeyev also took part in the Knights’ optional skate Thursday, but he remains out with an undisclosed ailment. Dorofeyev, who led the team in goals in the regular season with 35, will miss his third straight game.

The Knights are mixing up their forward lines for Game 2, with William Karlsson shifting from first-line left wing to third-line center. Cassidy hopes the switch gives the team more balance after Edmonton had a 4-1 edge in five-on-five goals in Game 1.

“We’ve got to come with a different full 60 in order to have success in this series,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “We have a group in here that understands that (Game 1) was not up to our standard. The onus is on us to play better in a lot of facets of our game and that’s on us as a group.”

Projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Victor Olofsson

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Tanner Pearson — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Zach Whitecloud

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Adin Hill

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

