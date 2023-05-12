Knights preview: No. 1 defensemen out for critical Game 5

The Golden Knights will be without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for Game 5 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights will try to bounce back without their No. 1 defenseman when Game 5 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers begins at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights are coming off a 4-1 loss in Game 4 on Wednesday that evened the matchup 2-2. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo also was given a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing center Leon Draisaitl with 1:27 remaining, earning him a one-game suspension from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Oilers No. 1 defenseman Darnell Nurse is suspended for Game 5 as well after instigating a fight with defenseman Nic Hague with 50 seconds left.

The absences will leave both teams short-handed at a pivotal point in the series. The Knights are 2-1 in Game 5 when their series is tied 2-2, and have advanced two out of three times.

“The effect is both teams have lost a big-minute defenseman at the same time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’ll be the story tonight in-game. We’ll see who’s able to overcome it better.”

Pietrangelo is one of the Knights’ most important players.

He’s played 24:37 per game in the playoffs, 4:08 more than any other player on the team. He spends most of his five-on-five minutes defending opposing top forwards and still has six assists in nine postseason games. Pietrangelo also is on the Knights’ second power-play unit and is one of their top penalty killers.

Ben Hutton will join the lineup, while Hague will move up to the top pair with defenseman Alec Martinez. Hutton had eight points in 31 games in the regular season and appeared in Game 5 of the Knights’ first-round series with Winnipeg.

He’s ready to hop back in against Edmonton.

“Obviously, you can see how close of a battle it’s been,” Hutton said. “Temperatures have gotten hot at times. I’m excited to go in there, do my thing, mix it up a little bit.”

Nurse is a huge loss for the Oilers as well. He leads Edmonton in time on ice this postseason at 23:24 per game, while chipping in four assists in 10 appearances. Philip Broberg is expected to join Edmonton’s lineup. The 21-year-old had eight points in 46 regular-season games this season and has played in eight of the Oilers’ 10 playoff games.

The Knights are projected to make one change up front as well.

Nicolas Roy moved from fourth-line center to second-line right wing at Friday’s morning skate. Center Teddy Blueger took Roy’s usual spot. Right wing Michael Amadio stayed late with the Knights’ extra players, indicating he could be coming out of the lineup.

Center William Karlsson didn’t skate Friday morning but is expected to play. Cassidy said Karlsson and his wife welcomed a baby boy Thursday night, so Karlsson was allowed to leave City National Arena early to get some rest.

Knights vs. Oilers, Game 5 (7 p.m.)

TV: TNT

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -128, total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Teddy Blueger — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

