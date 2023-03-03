Knights preview: No deadline trades before Devils game

The Golden Knights didn’t make any more moves Friday before playing the New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy, top right, shouts during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The Golden Knights didn’t have any buzzer-beaters Friday morning.

The Knights didn’t make any more moves before the NHL trade deadline arrived at noon. They got their business done early, acquiring left wing Ivan Barbashev, center Teddy Blueger and goaltender Jonathan Quick the previous five days to give them additional depth for the stretch run.

The team will start to see how the new pieces fit together Friday against the New Jersey Devils. Blueger is expected to make his Knights debut on the fourth line, while Quick will back up goaltender Adin Hill.

The new guys will have to hit the ground running. The Devils have the third-best record in the NHL and are coming off a 7-5 win in Colorado on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t get one up there,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, referring to the Knights’ 3-0 shutout loss Monday. “(Players) know there’s threats to score offensively on that team. If you don’t keep them in check, (then) you’re going to be pulling (pucks) out of your net.”

The Knights have reason for confidence despite the challenge New Jersey poses.

They’ve won six of their last seven home games. They beat another high-powered opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2 on Wednesday. They also have a few new faces to help them out.

Blueger will slot in at fourth-line center in his first game with the team. Rookie left wing Paul Cotter will be a healthy scratch as a result.

Cassidy said he won’t be shy about throwing Blueger into difficult situations right away. Blueger was given a lot of defensive responsibilities on the Pittsburgh Penguins prior to being traded. He’ll play a similar role on the Knights where he’ll take on difficult matchups and kill penalties.

“Whichever way I can chip in, that’s what I want to do,” Blueger said. “Just help the team continue to play well and win. Obviously, that’s been a big part of my game. In some ways it’s what got me into the league. I think I take a lot of pride in that.”

Knights vs. Devils (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Devils -114, total 6

Knights record: 36-19-6

Devils record: 40-15-5

Head-to-head: Knights 0-0-1

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Teddy Blueger — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

