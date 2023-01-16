51°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Old coach brings dangerous team to town

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2023 - 9:40 am
 
Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the ...
Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer watches as they played the San Jose Sharks during the seco ...
Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer watches as they played the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Golden Knights face a difficult challenge at 3 p.m. Monday when they host the Central Division’s second-best team, the Dallas Stars.

At least they have an idea of what to expect.

The Stars are led by first-year coach Pete DeBoer, who will return to T-Mobile Arena for the first time since being fired by the Knights in May. Dallas has improved from a wild-card club to a division contender under DeBoer. He’s improved the team’s offense and defense, while getting star performances from left wing Jason Robertson and goaltender Jake Oettinger.

“They’re a great team,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said. “They’ve had success with (DeBoer) so far. A lot of high-end players there and we’ve got to be careful with where they are on the ice.”

One thing that’s made Dallas more dangerous this season is its depth.

The Stars were primarily a one-line team when DeBoer took over. Robertson, center Roope Hintz and right wing Joe Pavelski — DeBoer’s former captain in San Jose — led the show.

Things have been slightly different this season. Robertson has still been spectacular. His 60 points are the fourth most in the NHL and his 29 goals are tied for the sixth most.

But the Stars are having other players contribute. Captain Jamie Benn is having a renaissance season with 38 points in 44 games. Center Tyler Seguin has 30 points and is filling in on the first line with Hintz nursing a lower-body injury. Free-agent signing Mason Marchment and rookie Wyatt Johnson have also made an impact.

“Robertson is having a really good year,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “They’ve had a lot of offensive firepower for a long time now. You know that going into the game.”

The increased offense has made life easier for Oettinger, whose .924 save percentage is fifth in the NHL among goalies with more than five starts.

The Knights will have to play well to bounce back from Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Edmonton. They’re 2-2 so far during their season-long, seven-game homestand and 13-11 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights did not hold a morning skate, so lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available. Left wing Jonas Rondbjerg practiced with the team Sunday because left wing William Carrier is out with an upper-body injury.

Knights vs. Stars (3 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -135, total 6

Knights record: 29-13-2

Stars record: 25-12-7

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-0-1 last season)

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

