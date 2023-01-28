Knights preview: One last chance to end skid before break

The Golden Knights will get one last chance to snap out of their funk before the All-Star break when they play the New York Islanders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at UBS Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) skates between New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) and center Barclay Goodrow (21), who celebrate Kreider's goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The Golden Knights have one last chance before the All-Star break to pull themselves out of their funk.

The Knights will attempt to snap a 1-5-1 skid when they play the New York Islanders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at UBS Arena. They’re 0-2-1 on the road trip so far after Friday’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, with many of the defeats coming in the same fashion.

The Knights have given up the first goal in eight of their last nine games. They’ve also scored two or fewer goals in five of their last six.

The team’s top forwards, in particular, have struggled. Left wing Reilly Smith has an 11-game goal drought. Center Chandler Stephenson’s is at nine games, right wing Jonathan Marchessault’s is at eight, and center Jack Eichel’s is at seven.

“We’ve got to show up,” Marchessault said. “We’ve got to find a way to produce.”

The Knights won’t have an easy time scoring Saturday, either.

The Islanders allow the ninth-fewest goals per game (2.75) in the NHL thanks to the goaltending tandem of All-Star Ilya Sorokin and veteran Semyon Varlamov. They also have the league’s fifth-best penalty kill.

Varlamov made 35 saves in a 5-2 Islanders win the first time the two teams met at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 17.

The Knights risk sliding down the standings if they can’t find a way to break through. Friday’s loss pushed them to third in the Pacific Division. Fourth-place Edmonton is only three points behind with a game in hand. Fifth-place Calgary is four points back.

The Knights will get caught if they can’t start getting results.

“Frustration is a useless emotion,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You’ve got to play through it. Find a way to help the team win.”

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available.

Knights vs. Islanders (4:30 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -120, total 6

Knights record: 29-18-3

Islanders record: 24-22-5

Head-to-head: Knights 0-1-0

