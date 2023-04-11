Knights preview: Pacific Division crown in reach against Kraken

The Golden Knights have a chance to win their third division title in six seasons if things break their way Tuesday, starting with their 7 p.m. matchup with the Seattle Kraken.

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, left, and center Chandler Stephenson (20) watch to see if the puck gets past Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) in the first period during an NHL hockey game on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) defends against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, March 3, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

All they need to do is win their penultimate game of the regular season, a 7 p.m. matchup at T-Mobile Arena with the Seattle Kraken, and hope Edmonton loses its 6:30 p.m. game in Colorado. The Knights could also win the Pacific with an overtime/shootout loss to Seattle and an Oilers loss in regulation.

That’s easier said than done.

The red-hot Kraken have won five straight and are still fighting to overtake third-place Los Angeles in the division standings. Seattle is two points behind the Kings with a game in hand and also owns the regulation wins tiebreaker.

The Knights know they’ll have their hands full with a motivated opponent that’s third in the NHL in scoring this season.

“They’re one of the best offensive teams off the rush,” defenseman Alec Martinez said. “They generate a lot of opportunities.”

The Knights are 1-1 against playoff-bound Seattle, which is one of four opponents they could face in the first round along with Los Angeles, Nashville and Winnipeg.

The Kraken lost 5-2 at home on Oct. 15 and fought back to win 4-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 25. The Knights are 5-1 overall against their fellow expansion side, tied for their second-best record against any opponent.

“They’re a hardworking team,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve got to be ready to go, but I think over the last two weeks we’ve had a lot of good tests and now it seems like teams are ready to go.”

The Knights will be short-handed for the game, as center Jack Eichel and defensemen Shea Theodore and Zach Whitecloud will be out with injuries. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit will start as he seeks to lock up the No. 1 job before the playoffs.

Brossoit is 5-0-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in eight starts this season. He has the longest streak without a regulation loss since Jean Sebastien Aubin was 9-0-2 for Toronto in 2005-06.

Knights vs. Kraken (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -150, total 6½

Knights record: 49-22-9

Kraken record: 46-26-8

Head-to-head: Knights 1-1-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Pavel Dorofeyev — Nicolas Roy — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Ivan Barbashev — Chandler Stephenson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Teddy Blueger — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Ben Hutton — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Brayden Pachal

Laurent Brossoit

