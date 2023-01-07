Knights preview: Pacific’s top 2 teams square off at T-Mobile

The Golden Knights have a chance to create major separation in the Pacific Division standings when they host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe (9) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Golden Knights begin the second half of their season Saturday with the same team they started the first half with.

The Knights will play the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. It’s the third meeting out of four between the two sides this regular season. The series is tied 1-1, with the Kings winning 4-2 at home Dec. 27 but losing their season opener 4-3 on Oct. 11.

The Knights have a six-point lead in the Pacific Division standings with a game in hand on second-place Los Angeles.

“I think our guys know it means a little more when you’re playing your own division, especially teams in playoff position,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Should be plenty of motivation.”

The Knights will be looking for their fifth straight home win. They might get a boost to help make it possible.

Cassidy said right wing Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Alec Martinez might return to the lineup Saturday, after center Jack Eichel and left wing Paul Cotter came back from injuries in Thursday’s 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The additions should help the Knights lengthen their lineup and avoid overtaxing their top players. Cotter’s line with center William Karlsson and right wing Phil Kessel played a key role against the Penguins, contributing two goals.

Cotter set up Kessel for a goal in the first period. Kessel returned the favor in the third by passing on a 2-on-1, even though Cotter didn’t pass to him in the same situation a period earlier.

“He said, ‘You’re lucky I didn’t look you off like you did to me.’” Cotter said. “I said, ‘Look what happens when you call for the puck, Phil.’ We joke around. He helps with that, too. He helps keep it light. It’s awesome to play with him.”

Starting goaltender information wasn’t immediately available for the Knights. The Kings are expected to play Pheonix Copley, who has a .901 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average. Los Angeles had the worst team save percentage (.878) in the NHL before calling up the 30-year-old last month. The Kings are 9-2 when Copley starts since his arrival and 0-2-2 when he doesn’t.

“They’re defending better than they were at the start of the year,” Cassidy said. “Copley has obviously added an element of stability there.”

Knights vs. Kings (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -165, total 6½

Knights record: 27-12-2

Kings record: 19-12-6

Head-to-head: Knights 1-1-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.