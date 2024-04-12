Knights preview: Playoff spot can be clinched against Wild, Fleury

The Golden Knights have a chance to clinch a playoff spot against the Minnesota Wild — and old friend Marc-Andre Fleury — on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battles for the puck against Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy (7) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Another day, another chance for the Golden Knights to clinch a playoff spot.

The odds remain in their favor.

The Knights return home to play the final four games of the regular season starting Friday against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena.

There’s no change in the clinching scenario. The Knights can secure a sixth postseason berth in seven seasons with a win in regulation and a St. Louis Blues loss in any fashion to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The final spot in the Western Conference also can be clinched if the Knights win in any fashion and the Blues lose in regulation.

A return home could do the Knights some good. They’re looking to end a three-game losing streak during which each loss came on the road and the Knights were outscored 16-8.

The Knights still control their own destiny with three of their final four games against nonplayoff teams.

“Just have to get back on track. It’s a huge game for us,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “There’s a lot on the line here.”

The Knights will have to go through an old friend to clinch.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will get the start against his former team in what could be the final time.

Fleury, 39, is an unrestricted free agent after this season, and retirement is an option. He’s the second-winningest goalie in NHL history with 561 wins; 117 of them came with the Knights, with whom he won the Vezina Trophy in 2021.

The Knights are hoping to get back to their game against Fleury knowing what’s at stake.

“Tidy up every area. It’s what we need after the last three games,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Let’s face it: We’re looking at all three areas that we need to improve. It’s not a million things, though.”

The Knights will have some healthy bodies back in the lineup.

Center Chandler Stephenson is returning after a one-game absence for personal reasons. Center Nicolas Roy is also back after missing the past three games with an undisclosed injury.

Stephenson will move to left wing on the second line with Tomas Hertl shifting to center. Hertl has won 70.8 percent of his faceoffs in two games with the Knights.

Goaltender Logan Thompson will start after Adin Hill played Wednesday in Edmonton.

Defenseman Ben Hutton is expected to play in place of Alec Martinez. He will skate on the third pair with Zach Whitecloud.

“We just seemed to be getting back to our game not that long ago,” Cassidy said. “Maybe mentally we checked out there for a bit, so let’s just check back in and get back to business.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Paul Cotter — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

