Knights preview: Projected lineups, goaltenders for Game 1 vs. Jets

The Golden Knights will begin their postseason run at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena with the first game of their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) prepares to save while defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) guards against Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The wait is over.

The Golden Knights, following a one-year hiatus, return to the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday for Game 1 of their first-round series with the Winnipeg Jets. They’re eager to get started after a four-day break following the regular season.

“We feel ready to go,” defenseman Nic Hague said.

The Knight enter the matchup as favorites, having won the Pacific Division and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. They also swept the season series with Winnipeg 3-0-0. That doesn’t mean the Jets will be pushovers.

Winnipeg boasts more talent than a typical second wild-card holder. The Jets had the second-most points in the West at the All-Star break before a late slide pushed them down the standings. A late surge to get into the playoffs — Winnipeg won five of its last seven — gives the team belief it can pull off an upset.

The Knights have more than enough reason to believe in themselves as well. They’ve found ways to win games all season, and now they’re just 16 more victories away from lifting the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

“We’ve played well,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re a three-pairs, four-line team. There’s lots to like about our team. But we’ve got to get out there and do it.”

The Knights were rolling down the stretch as well.

They were 16-3-3 their final 22 games of the regular season. They should also be even healthier for the playoffs, as captain Mark Stone and defenseman Zach Whitecloud are expected to be in the lineup for an important Game 1.

Home teams that win the first game of a playoff series go on to advance 74.8 percent of the time. The Knights are 6-5 in Game 1s and 14-8 in the postseason at T-Mobile Arena.

The Jets won’t make it easy. Winnipeg will be looking to avenge its loss in the 2018 Western Conference Final, which it lost in five games.

“We’re capable of winning,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “We’re here to win. We’re not here to give these guys a little workout and move on to the next round. ”

One reason Winnipeg is confident is having Connor Hellebuyck in net.

The 2020 Vezina Trophy winner has a career .921 save percentage in the playoffs, and is one of the NHL’s most consistent netminders year to year. Hellebuyck will face Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit, his backup for three seasons with the Jets.

The Knights will also have to be wary of some of Winnipeg’s talented skaters like the top line of left wing Kyle Connor, center Pierre-Luc Dubois and right wing Mark Scheifele. Defensemen Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Golden Misfit Nate Schmidt are also a threat because they’ll join in on the rush.

The Knights should be able to create opportunities if they defend the Winnipeg’s transition game well. That’ll open up chances of their own, and force Hellebuyck to make difficult saves.

“He’s one of the best goalies in the world,” said center Jack Eichel, who will make his playoff debut. “He can definitely be an X-factor. Got to find a way to get to him. They have some high-end offensive talent. They have some good players on the back end. They’re a deep team. We know it’s going to be a battle. I think we’re ready for it.”

Knights vs. Jets, Game 1 (6:30 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -160, total 5½

Knights record: 51-22-9

Jets record: 46-33-3

Head-to-head: Knights 3-0-0

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Phil Kessel

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit

Jets’ projected lineup:

Kyle Connor — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Mark Scheifele

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Blake Wheeler

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Kevin Stenlund — Saku Maenalanen

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Brendan Dillon — Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg — Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

