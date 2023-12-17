63°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Puck management a priority vs. Senators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2023 - 1:48 pm
 
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Flames center Dillon Dube (29) race for the puc ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Flames center Dillon Dube (29) race for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights have been giving up too many goals on this homestand, and they want to find a way to stop the bleeding.

They believe they know how to do it.

There was a general consensus from the players in the locker room to coach Bruce Cassidy that poor puck management has been the biggest reason they have allowed at least four goals in three straight games.

While they got away with it in the first two contests, they didn’t on Friday when a nine-game point streak was snapped by Buffalo.

The Knights (20-6-5) believe they can get back on track against the Ottawa Senators (11-14-0) at 5 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s really our puck management,” forward Keegan Kolesar said of what needs to be cleaned up. “Making the right plays at the right time and playing a more decisive game with speed.

“We’re giving up the puck, and they’re getting odd-man rushes to come down and score.”

It has been the biggest factor in the Knights surrendering third-period leads in the first three games of the homestand.

While they are confident in their ability as a group to assess a problem and get it straightened out, it’s also not an urgent matter. The Knights still have the most points in the NHL and have a league-high 98 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Moneypuck.com’s simulations.

So, essentially, the regular season is an 82-game tuneup to make sure the Knights are firing on all cylinders when it’s time to make another run at the Stanley Cup.

But Cassidy doesn’t want to let errors become habits or allow repetitive mistakes to linger, so the Knights practiced hard Saturday to prepare for the Senators.

The Knights will begin a three-game trip starting Tuesday, and captain Mark Stone, who first made his name in the league with the Senators, said he wants to see the team clicking and playing its best going into the trip.

Sunday is their chance to make that happen.

Ottawa, which sits in last place in the Atlantic Division, is led by Brady Tkachuk’s 13 goals, though Tim Stutzle has a team-high 28 points.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 10th go-round results
2
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 9th go-round results
3
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
CCSD schools under tuberculosis investigation from health district
4
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
Wynn sued by family of woman who died playing slot machine
5
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
NFR finale: 20-year-old rookie among 8 world champions crowned
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights believe goals will come if they stay the course
Knights believe goals will come if they stay the course
Change of perspective propels Knights to best hockey of season
Change of perspective propels Knights to best hockey of season
Knights seek killer instinct in final game of homestand
Knights seek killer instinct in final game of homestand
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Win streak, points streak snapped — PHOTOS
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Win streak, points streak snapped — PHOTOS
Golden Knights defenseman undergoes surgery, listed as week-to-week
Golden Knights defenseman undergoes surgery, listed as week-to-week
3 takeaways from Knights win: Team plays with fire, avoids burns
3 takeaways from Knights win: Team plays with fire, avoids burns