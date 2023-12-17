Knights preview: Puck management a priority vs. Senators

The Golden Knights host the Senators at 5 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena looking to fix some issues that have led to allowing at least four goals in three straight games.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Flames center Dillon Dube (29) race for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights have been giving up too many goals on this homestand, and they want to find a way to stop the bleeding.

They believe they know how to do it.

There was a general consensus from the players in the locker room to coach Bruce Cassidy that poor puck management has been the biggest reason they have allowed at least four goals in three straight games.

While they got away with it in the first two contests, they didn’t on Friday when a nine-game point streak was snapped by Buffalo.

The Knights (20-6-5) believe they can get back on track against the Ottawa Senators (11-14-0) at 5 p.m. Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s really our puck management,” forward Keegan Kolesar said of what needs to be cleaned up. “Making the right plays at the right time and playing a more decisive game with speed.

“We’re giving up the puck, and they’re getting odd-man rushes to come down and score.”

It has been the biggest factor in the Knights surrendering third-period leads in the first three games of the homestand.

While they are confident in their ability as a group to assess a problem and get it straightened out, it’s also not an urgent matter. The Knights still have the most points in the NHL and have a league-high 98 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Moneypuck.com’s simulations.

So, essentially, the regular season is an 82-game tuneup to make sure the Knights are firing on all cylinders when it’s time to make another run at the Stanley Cup.

But Cassidy doesn’t want to let errors become habits or allow repetitive mistakes to linger, so the Knights practiced hard Saturday to prepare for the Senators.

The Knights will begin a three-game trip starting Tuesday, and captain Mark Stone, who first made his name in the league with the Senators, said he wants to see the team clicking and playing its best going into the trip.

Sunday is their chance to make that happen.

Ottawa, which sits in last place in the Atlantic Division, is led by Brady Tkachuk’s 13 goals, though Tim Stutzle has a team-high 28 points.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.