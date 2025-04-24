Knights preview: Puck management key in Game 3 against Wild

The Golden Knights are honing in on puck management for Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) is taken to the ice after a near score by Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) looks for a deflection as he battles close to the net with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the third period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14) and Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) fight for position near Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Golden Knights are aware the mistakes they made in Game 2 can be easily correctable.

Easier said than done.

Puck management and self-inflicted errors spoon-fed the Minnesota Wild’s offense in the Knights’ 5-2 loss Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. The Knights are looking for a better response heading into Game 3 on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

“It wasn’t our best game last game,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “When you have playoffs, it doesn’t matter how much you lost by or how the game went. You have the next game to rebound and get after it.”

The Knights acknowledge Tuesday wasn’t their game. It was an uncharacteristic game, notably from defenseman Shea Theodore. Four of his turnovers turned into four Minnesota goals in the first 23 minutes.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said he thought there were some positives in the second half of Game 2 that the Knights can take advantage of, particularly how they got through the neutral zone and sustaining pressure in the offensive zone.

“What they got in Game 2, I think a lot of it was self-inflicted,” center Jack Eichel said. “We just got to make them earn everything they get. There’s a desperation, there’s a competitive level that needs to rise from all of us. We’ll be ready to go tonight.”

Eyes will be on Eichel and his line — with left wing Ivan Barbashev and captain Mark Stone — to see if they can make their first notable impact of the series. They have combined for zero points.

Minnesota’s top line, led by left wing Kirill Kaprizov and right wing Matt Boldy, have combined for nine points.

Cassidy said he wants to see Eichel’s line create more sustained pressure in the offensive zone, rather than trust the rush game.

“I think we’re deferring to our defensemen a little bit,” Eichel said. “I think a lot of it is second- and third-chance opportunities. Whatever that first chance is, being able to get the puck back and hold onto possession and then make a play.”

There are no changes to the lineup, and goaltender Adin Hill will start for the third straight game.

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brandon Saad — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — William Karlsson — Reilly Smith

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Wild

What: Game 3, first round

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -140; total 5½

Series schedule

(Series tied 1-1)

All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

Game 3: 6 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center

Game 4: 1 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center

Game 5: TBD Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena

*Game 6: TBD May 1 at Xcel Energy Center

*Game 7: TBD May 3 at T-Mobile Arena

*if necessary

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Wild (series tied 1-1)

What: Game 3, first round

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, Minn.

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM/98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -140; total 5 1/2

Series schedule

(Series tied 1-1)

All games on KMCC-34 and KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

■ Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Wild 2

■ Game 2: Wild 5, Golden Knights 2

■ Game 3: 6 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center

■ Game 4: 1 p.m. Saturday at Xcel Energy Center

■ Game 5: TBD April 29 at T-Mobile Arena

■ *Game 6: TBD May 1 at Xcel Energy Center

■ *Game 7: TBD May 3 at T-Mobile Arena

*if necessary