Knights preview: Questions in net remain during back-to-back

The Golden Knights will look to bounce back from their shutout loss Wednesday when they host the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson, middle, redirects the puck at Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, right, after driving past Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, left, shoots the puck as Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights get a quick shot at redemption after Wednesday’s shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

They’re back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights will likely have a renewed focus on special teams, which cost them again against Colorado. The Avalanche scored two power-play goals in their 3-0 win. The Knights were 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

It’s been a recurring theme.

The Knights (23-13-5) have three power-play goals in 27 opportunities their last nine games.

“I guess the same thing that’s been missing for some time here,” center Chandler Stephenson said of what went wrong Wednesday. “Just slow, and not taking what’s given to us. I think we need to be more simple and shoot pucks, get some wins, and work harder at the net.”

The Knights’ penalty kill has been an even greater concern.

They’ve allowed 14 power-play goals their last 10 games. They’ve allowed at least two-power play goals six times.

The Knights gave up multiple power-play goals in a game twice in 31 tries before this stretch.

Their task doesn’t get easier against the Bruins (24-8-8). Boston has the NHL’s fifth-best power play, converting 27.9 percent of the time.

Neither team will be at full strength.

The Bruins, on their current road trip, have lost center Matt Poitras, defenseman Brandon Carlo and goaltender Linus Ullmark. All will be unavailable Thursday.

That means goaltender Jeremy Swayman will get the net against the Knights. He’s been solid overall, but has just a .906 save percentage since the start of December.

The Knights have questions in net of their own. Goaltender Adin Hill was supposed to return from a lower-body injury Wednesday but ended up being a late scratch. Jiri Patera started against the Avalanche instead.

There is optimism goaltender Logan Thompson, who didn’t travel to Denver because of an illness, could be available to face Boston.

The Bruins are a minus-125 favorite. The posted total for the game is six.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.