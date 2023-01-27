Knights preview: Rangers stars provide stiff challenge

The Golden Knights will start a back-to-back with a 4 p.m. game Friday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) stops a puck in the air during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights start a stretch of two games in two days Friday before getting some time off during the NHL’s All-Star break.

Their first test is at 4 p.m. at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers, who are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Toronto on Wednesday. The Knights are 1-4-1 in their last four games and 0-1-1 to start their four-game road trip.

Their offense in particular has struggled, scoring two or fewer goals in four of their last five games. Left wing William Carrier and defenseman Shea Theodore are expected to return from injuries Friday and could give the lineup a boost. Coach Bruce Cassidy said Theodore “should be good to go” Friday morning.

The Knights will need it against the Rangers, who allow the fifth-fewest goals per game in the NHL behind 2022 Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin.

“We’ve got to tighten up the detail part of our game,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s usually without the puck, and then loosen up our hands with the puck. I think we’ve left some plays on the table the last few games.”

The Knights have to hope their offense can break through because historically they’ve had trouble containing the Rangers’ stars. That includes a 5-1 loss to New York at T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 7.

Center Mika Zibanejad has eight goals and 14 points in nine games against the Knights. Left wing Artemi Panarin has 12 points in six games. Left wing Chris Kreider has five goals in eight.

The Knights will need strong performances from projected starter Adin Hill and their penalty kill Friday to stand a chance. Other lineup information was not immediately available.

The Knights will celebrate a pair of milestones in the contest. Center William Karlsson and right wing Jonathan Marchessault will each play their 400th game with the team, tied for the most in franchise history.

Marchessault is the Knights’ all-time leading scorer with 323 points, while Karlsson is in second with 287.

“It’s a good milestone,” Marchessault said. “I worked hard to be in this situation, where you always play for the same organization and you build something with the organization. I think we’ve done something great here so far, but there’s still always work to do until you win it all.”

Knights vs. Rangers (4 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Rangers -162, total 6

Knights record: 29-17-3

Rangers record: 26-14-8

Head-to-head: Knights 0-1-0

