Knights preview: Road trip begins against desperate opponent

The Golden Knights will play the Florida Panthers at 4 p.m. Tuesday to kick off a five-game road trip, tied for their longest of the season.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates for the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)

The Golden Knights begin a five-game road trip, tied for their longest of the season, Tuesday against an opponent fighting to get into the playoffs.

The Florida Panthers are three points out of a wild-card spot with 18 games remaining. That means their 4 p.m. matchup with the Knights carries a lot of weight, because it won’t take many more slip-ups for the Panthers to fall out of the postseason picture.

“They’re playing for a playoff spot tonight,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “These are the elevated atmospheres we need to get ready for.”

Florida is a dangerous opponent for the Knights, who have won three straight to hold onto their lead in the Pacific Division and Western Conference standings. The Panthers are also vulnerable.

Coach Bruce Cassidy labeled Florida “a high-activity team” because it ranks eighth in goals per game and 23rd in goals against. Things always seem to be happening when the Panthers are on the ice.

The Knights learned that in their first matchup. They fell behind 2-1 in the second period, but rallied to score three straight goals in the third and win 4-2.

“Their D will take more chances to create,” Cassidy said. “As a result, they’ll give up some chances because of that.”

The Knights have reason to be confident they can take advantage. They’re 9-1-2 since the All-Star break while outscoring opponents 43-29. They brought in help at the trade deadline, with left wing Ivan Barbashev joining center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault to form a formidable first line.

Barbashev has five points in his first four games with the team.

“He’s the kind of guy that does everything right out there,” Marchessault said. “Plays hard. Makes good plays at the right time. He’s physical. He’s good everywhere on the ice.”

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available for the Knights. Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start at goalie for the Panthers.

Knights at Panthers (4 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Panthers -160; total 6½

Knights record: 38-19-6

Panthers record: 31-27-6

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

