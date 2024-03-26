Knights preview: Road trip continues against surging Predators

The Golden Knights continue a crucial road trip against the red-hot Nashville Predators, who have earned a point during a franchise-record 17 straight games.

New Knight proving to be valuable addition: ‘He’s been awesome’

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) takes a stick to the mask from Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (3) during the first period of their NHL game on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It began with a canceled U2 show at the Sphere.

Since then, the Nashville Predators have been the NHL’s hottest team.

The Predators flew into Las Vegas for a Feb. 20 game against the Golden Knights. They had plans to see the legendary band at the Strip’s newest concert venue.

But because of a stretch of seven losses in nine games, general manager Barry Trotz and coach Andrew Brunette called off the team outing.

If they had a do-over now, the Predators would see U2 tomorrow. They have earned points in 17 straight games (15-0-2) — including a 5-3 win over the Knights on Feb. 20 — and have surged to the first wild-card in the Western Conference.

Right behind them, after their sixth win in eight games on Monday, are the Knights. The two will meet Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, in another crucial game in the playoff standings.

“When we’re hunting and everyone’s hunting on the same page … I think our game builds from there and we’re able to be difficult for teams,” Predators center Ryan O’Reilly said. “But (the Knights are) in the same kind of position as us. They’re fighting for their lives.”

The Knights’ four-game road trip got off to a thrilling start Monday, a 2-1 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues thanks to timely saves from goalie Logan Thompson and the game-winning goal from right wing Jonathan Marchessault 49 seconds into OT.

The win pushed the Knights’ cushion on the Blues to five points for the second wild-card spot with 11 games to play.

A win Tuesday would make things interesting. Nashville leads the Knights by three points.

“I think we have composure. I don’t think our guys get rattled. So, we know how to play winning hockey,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Last year, we did it better than everybody at the end. We’re not going to get rattled with a few bad shifts or a goal. Big picture, I think it’s a good quality to have to stay in the game, take a breath and go.”

Thompson’s 30-save effort Monday was his third straight win. He has allowed three total goals in those victories.

Playing the second night of a back to back wouldn’t be uncommon for Thompson, but expectation is the Knights will start Jiri Patera on Tuesday.

The Knights won’t hold a morning skate, so starters won’t be unveiled until warmups. Patera is 1-3-0 in five appearances this season and hasn’t made an NHL start since Jan. 10 in Colorado.

Patera was called up Sunday from Henderson of the American Hockey League to replace Adin Hill, who did not travel with the team because of an undisclosed injury suffered Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Patera last played Saturday for the Silver Knights, making 26 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Milwaukee Admirals.

The Predators will be the more rested team. They last played Saturday, winning 1-0 over the Detroit Red Wings.

Goaltender Juuse Saros made 22 saves for his second shutout of the season, and he’s 11-0-2 during the Predators’ record streak.

But the Knights have won six of the past seven meetings against Saros, the latest a 4-1 victory Jan. 15 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights’ latest stretch of defensive play also will be tested. They have allowed 2.62 goals per game in their past eight games and just seven goals at five-on-five in the past five games.

Nashville has outscored opponents 69-29 during its streak, averaging 4.06 goals per game.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Predators

When: 5 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Predators -125; total 6

Knights projected lineup

Chandler Stephenson - Jack Eichel - Michael Amadio

Ivan Barbashev - Nic Roy - Jonathan Marchessault

Pavel Dorofeyev - William Karlsson - Anthony Mantha

William Carrier - Brett Howden - Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin - Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb - Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton - Zach Whitecloud

Jiri Patera

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.