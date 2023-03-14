Knights preview: Road trip ends against reeling opponent

The Golden Knights will close out their five-game road trip at 4 p.m. Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, who have lost three straight games.

St. Louis Blues' Brandon Saad (20) reaches for a puck between Vegas Golden Knights' Pavel Dorofeyev (16) and Zach Whitecloud (2) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 12, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Golden Knights close out their five-game road trip — tied for their longest of the season — at 4 p.m. Tuesday against a team limping to the end of its season.

The Philadelphia Flyers have the seventh-worst record in the NHL and have struggled lately, losing three straight. Their poor results led to general manager Chuck Fletcher being fired Friday.

The Knights will still need to focus to head home with a fourth straight win. The Flyers don’t pack much of a punch offensively, but coach John Tortorella ensures they at least play hard.

“Nothing’s easy against the Flyers,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “You’re going to have to fight for every inch of ice, and that’s the expectation players should have tonight.”

Finishing the trip strong would be a major boost for the Knights as they fight for their third division title in six seasons.

They have a three-point lead on second-place Los Angeles with 15 games remaining. The Knights are one point ahead of Dallas for the best record in the Western Conference.

They’ve built that lead because of their 3-1 run on the trip and their impressive play since the All-Star break. The Knights are 12-2-2 since play resumed. Their 26 points in that span are tied for the most in the NHL with New Jersey and Minnesota.

“We’re finding ways to win,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said. “It’s not perfect every night. It wasn’t perfect (last game) in St. Louis, but a trip like this, especially when you get to the tail end, you’ve just got to find a way to win.”

The Knights hope to get one more before playing two straight at home. They’re 1-0 against the Flyers this season and 2-2 all time at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available.

Knights at Flyers (4 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -188; total 6½

Knights record: 41-20-6

Flyers record: 24-31-11

Head-to-head: Knights 1-0-0

