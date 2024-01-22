Knights preview: Road trip starts with NHL’s third star in net

The Golden Knights begin a four-game road trip Monday against the New Jersey Devils, with the NHL’s third star of the week starting in net.

Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates after the puck during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights start a four-game road trip Monday looking to erase a recent trend away from home.

The Knights (27-14-5) have lost their last six games outside of T-Mobile Arena. They were swept on a four-game road trip before the NHL’s holiday break, lost the Winter Classic in Seattle and were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Jan. 10.

“I can’t pinpoint one thing,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday morning ahead of the team’s 4 p.m. game against the New Jersey Devils (23-18-3). “Scoring was an issue in Colorado and Seattle. Keeping it out of our net was a problem before that.”

The Knights hope they’re starting to find their game.

They’ve won three straight heading into this trip, which will take the team into the All-Star break.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is a major reason for the club’s resurgence. He was named the NHL’s third start of the week Monday after posting a .956 save percentage his last three starts.

“He’s really seemed to have found a groove the last 10 days or so,” Cassidy said.

Thompson will start again Monday against the Devils. The Knights hope goaltender Adin Hill can return from a lower-body injury Tuesday to start against the New York Islanders.

Rookie Isaiah Saville will still serve as Thompson’s backup Monday so Hill doesn’t have to enter a game cold.

“We’re hoping Adin is ready to make the start tomorrow, but we’ll see about that,” Cassidy said. “That’s how we have it aligned for the first two games and we’ll go from there.”

While Hill is on the trip with the Knights, injured centers Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are not.

Center Nicolas Roy has taken on an expanded role in their absence. He’s been skating on a line with left wing Ivan Barbashev and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

“It’s been good,” Roy said. “I’m always up for a new challenge.

“I think it’s been better every game. We’ve spent more time in the offensive zone every game. I think it’s going pretty well so far.”

Roy believes this is an important trip for the Knights. They’re still in second place in the Pacific Division, but third-place Edmonton is starting to creep closer in the standings thanks to a 13-game winning streak.

“We have four coming, four really important ones,” Roy said. “We’re at the stretch of the season where you’re going to separate the good teams and the teams that are going to not make the playoffs, so we have to be prepared for these next four games for sure.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.