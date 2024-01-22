50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Road trip starts with NHL’s third star in net

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 3:52 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates after the puck during a game agains ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates after the puck during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights start a four-game road trip Monday looking to erase a recent trend away from home.

The Knights (27-14-5) have lost their last six games outside of T-Mobile Arena. They were swept on a four-game road trip before the NHL’s holiday break, lost the Winter Classic in Seattle and were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Jan. 10.

“I can’t pinpoint one thing,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Monday morning ahead of the team’s 4 p.m. game against the New Jersey Devils (23-18-3). “Scoring was an issue in Colorado and Seattle. Keeping it out of our net was a problem before that.”

The Knights hope they’re starting to find their game.

They’ve won three straight heading into this trip, which will take the team into the All-Star break.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is a major reason for the club’s resurgence. He was named the NHL’s third start of the week Monday after posting a .956 save percentage his last three starts.

“He’s really seemed to have found a groove the last 10 days or so,” Cassidy said.

Thompson will start again Monday against the Devils. The Knights hope goaltender Adin Hill can return from a lower-body injury Tuesday to start against the New York Islanders.

Rookie Isaiah Saville will still serve as Thompson’s backup Monday so Hill doesn’t have to enter a game cold.

“We’re hoping Adin is ready to make the start tomorrow, but we’ll see about that,” Cassidy said. “That’s how we have it aligned for the first two games and we’ll go from there.”

While Hill is on the trip with the Knights, injured centers Jack Eichel and William Karlsson are not.

Center Nicolas Roy has taken on an expanded role in their absence. He’s been skating on a line with left wing Ivan Barbashev and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

“It’s been good,” Roy said. “I’m always up for a new challenge.

“I think it’s been better every game. We’ve spent more time in the offensive zone every game. I think it’s going pretty well so far.”

Roy believes this is an important trip for the Knights. They’re still in second place in the Pacific Division, but third-place Edmonton is starting to creep closer in the standings thanks to a 13-game winning streak.

“We have four coming, four really important ones,” Roy said. “We’re at the stretch of the season where you’re going to separate the good teams and the teams that are going to not make the playoffs, so we have to be prepared for these next four games for sure.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
3
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
4
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends the net against the New York Islanders duri ...
Former Golden Knights goalie makes NHL history
By Dave Campbell The Associated Press

Marc-Andre Fleury took sole possession of second place with his 552nd win in the NHL, posting his 74th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders.

More stories
Knights goalie moves on from ‘toughest month of my career’
Knights goalie moves on from ‘toughest month of my career’
First-round pick to make debut with Golden Knights on Monday
First-round pick to make debut with Golden Knights on Monday
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense sputters without injured star
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense sputters without injured star
Knights happy with gutsy win: ‘Hopefully, it’s something to build off’
Knights happy with gutsy win: ‘Hopefully, it’s something to build off’
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic
‘You grow up dreaming of playing in it,’ Knights say of Winter Classic
New faces provide spark for injury-depleted Knights
New faces provide spark for injury-depleted Knights