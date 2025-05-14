Knights preview: Several key players question marks for Game 5

Four key players for the Golden Knights are game-time decisions for Wednesday’s Game 5 against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) battles for the puck with Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period of game two in their Stanley Cup Playoffs second round at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are one loss away from a long summer break.

Their approach, heading into Game 5 of their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, is to take things one game at a time.

The Knights trail 3-1, so they need to win three straight to keep their season alive.

“We’ve still got to believe in it, and I think we do,” center William Karlsson said. “One game at a time. Try to win this one and take it from there.”

It remains to be seen whether the Knights will be at full strength for Game 5.

Captain Mark Stone, left wing Brandon Saad and defensemen Brayden McNabb and Alex Pietrangelo did not participate in the team’s morning skate Wednesday.

Stone suffered an upper-body injury in Game 3 but returned for Game 4. Saad has missed two straight games with an undisclosed ailment. McNabb was hurt after being tripped in overtime of Game 2 but has yet to miss a game. Pietrangelo sat out Game 1 with an illness and appeared to be in pain on the bench after blocking a shot in the third period of Game 4.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said all four players are game-time decisions Wednesday.

Defensemen Kaedan Korczak and Ben Hutton stayed on the ice later than the rest of their teammates Wednesday morning, indicating they will be healthy scratches for Game 4. That means McNabb and Pietrangelo will likely play.

But Cole Schwindt, who has yet to make an appearance in the playoffs, went off the ice with the main group after taking line rushes at fourth-line center. That could be a sign Stone is in danger of missing Wednesday’s game.

Schwindt, 24, had eight points in 42 games for the Knights in the regular season. He has never played in a playoff game.

Cassidy said his message to his team Wednesday morning was about staying in the moment and understanding the challenge ahead.

“It’s a little bit of what the Pacific Division is. No disrespect to the others, but we feel we’re the two kings of the division and we’re going to have to go through each other if you want to get to where you want to go,” Cassidy said. “This is probably not a one-off. Whatever the team looks like, we’ll be right back next year. They probably feel the same way.”

The Knights are trailing 3-1 in a series for the third time in their history.

The first two times — the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals and the 2020 Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars — they were eliminated in Game 5.

Goaltender Adin Hill will start for the Knights in net as they look to extend the series.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.