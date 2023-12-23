60°F
Knights preview: Stanley Cup Final rematch closes out road trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) keeps his eye on the puck after saving it while Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) skates for it and Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) battle in the crease during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Florida Panthers were on a magical and unexpected run through the NHL playoffs the last time they played the Golden Knights.

The two teams faced off in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final, with the Knights winning in five games.

The Panthers (18-12-2) don’t have the same vibes heading into Saturday’s noon rematch. Florida is in the middle of its worst stretch of the season. It’s lost four of its last five games. The Panthers have been held to one goal or less in each of those losses, including a 4-1 defeat to the Blues on Thursday.

“Pucks aren’t going in for us right now,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said after the game. “That doesn’t matter. It doesn’t because every team goes through a stretch where they’re not scoring.

“We’re going to look at it, we’re going to talk about it, the language won’t all be clean because that’s not the way we play. And they know that. This is almost an inevitable turn your team takes at one point.”

The Panthers will look to get back on track against a Knights team that has lost two straight to start a three-game road trip. They did play better in Tampa on Thursday. The Knights are feeling confident heading into their first meeting with Florida since the Final. The Panthers are hoping for some modicum of revenge.

“It’s the team that ruined our summer,” Florida right wing Matthew Tkachuk told his team’s website. “It’ll be very hard for guys not to get up, I think almost impossible. We’re all going to be as fast and as physical as we can. There’s some bad blood there, so we’re excited.”

The Knights have motivation of their own. They want to enter the holiday break on a win.

“We haven’t won on this trip and we’d like to take some points home,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “So our intensity level should be high.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

