Knights preview: Stiff challenge awaits in Western final

The Golden Knights will start the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Here’s everything you need to know before Game 1.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with teammates during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff hockey series in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights begin their fourth semifinal in six years Friday. Their first ended with a trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. The other two ended in disappointment.

The Knights don’t want that feeling again when they start playing the Dallas Stars at 5:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Not after showing what they’re capable of with a franchise-record 111 points in the regular season and a six-game victory against two of the best players in the world in Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the second round.

“We’ve done a lot of good things in the past, but that’s as strong as a group as we’ve ever had here,” right wing Jonathan Marchessault said of this year’s team. “We have to take advantage of the situation we’re in. I think every guy believes in each other here.”

The Knights’ next opponent still represents a different kind of challenge.

The Stars, led by coach Bruce Cassidy’s predecessor Pete DeBoer, are deep, balanced and experienced. They beat the Knights in the 2020 Western Conference Final in five games, and plenty of key pieces still remain.

“We have our hands full,” left wing Reilly Smith said.

The Knights have reached this point through chemistry, depth and a commitment to Cassidy’s style of play.

The coach has described his team several times in the postseason as “imperfect,” but it keeps finding ways to win games. The Knights are starting a backup goaltender in Adin Hill, their special teams have been below average all season and their leading scorer in the regular season — center Jack Eichel — was tied for 70th in the NHL in points with 66.

That didn’t stop them from matching the franchise record for wins with 51. They’ve added eight more in the playoffs while losing only three times. That’s because they get contributions from everybody, they respond when adversity strikes and they stick to their game plan even when the going gets tough.

“Honestly, it’s the closest team I’ve ever been on,” left wing Brett Howden said. “I just think that shows on the ice.”

Dallas should test them like never before.

Dallas went 3-0-0 in their regular-season meetings, becoming only the fourth team to sweep a season series with the Knights. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger is 4-0-0 with a .960 save percentage in their matchups.

It will be a different series for the Knights than their previous one against Edmonton, the No. 1 offense in the NHL. They felt they could control those games five-on-five if they possessed the puck in the offensive zone and forced the Oilers to stay disciplined in their man-on-man defensive structure.

Dallas, the NHL’s third-best defense, shouldn’t give up as many easy looks.

“It’s going to be tougher to create some offensive chances,” center Nicolas Roy said. “They’re a really good defensive team. Obviously playing for Pete, we know the system they’re going to play. They have big D that can box out. We’re going to have to work hard to create some space there.”

The teams will start to feel each other out when the puck drops Friday.

The Knights are 7-6 all-time in Game 1s and have advanced five of the seven times they’ve won. The Stars are 32-28 in their history but 0-2 this year.

No matter what happens, neither side is expecting this battle to be over soon. They’re well-coached, evenly-matched teams that likely won’t concede an inch to each other the entire series. Whichever one advances to the Stanley Cup Final will have earned it.

“The margins are so slim this time of year, so it’s probably going to come down to execution, winning battles, all those little things that add up,” center Teddy Blueger said. “A goal here or there.”

Knights vs. Stars, Game 1 (5:30 p.m.)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -126, total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Teddy Blueger — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

