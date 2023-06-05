Knights preview: Team can get closer to Cup than ever before

The Golden Knights can take a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final when Game 2 against the Florida Panthers begins at 5 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) nearly scores on Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights on Monday can get closer to lifting the Stanley Cup than they have been in franchise history.

They have a 1-0 lead in the final thanks to Saturday’s 5-2 victory against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena. It was at this point in 2018 that the team lost four straight to the Washington Capitals to fall short of their ultimate goal.

The Knights are confident they’ve learned from their mistakes in the past. The focus was high after Sunday’s practice, and the team feels prepared for Game 2 at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Time will tell if the team will stay spirited leaving the rink. The Panthers have been a resilient group this postseason, going 12-5 overall with only one two-game losing streak.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a big challenge,” center Nicolas Roy said. “You look at their playoffs so far. They’ve always found a way to bounce back, so we’ve got to bring our A game.”

The Knights left Game 1 with plenty to build on.

They scored four times on goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who allowed six goals total in the Eastern Conference Final against Carolina. They defended well in front of their net and got 33 saves from starter Adin Hill.

The Knights also stayed disciplined when Florida started to run around in the third period, matching their season high with seven power-play opportunities.

“I don’t think we get rattled by certain things,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Obviously our team has emotion and they will play with it. But I think we’ve done a good job not crossing the line for the most part, taking it out of our game where the other team gets to use that as an advantage.”

The Panthers, on the other hand, see areas they can be better.

They created a lot of good looks in Game 1 that didn’t end up in the back of the net. Hill made a sensational stick save on left wing Nick Cousins 50 seconds into the second period. Right wing Matthew Tkachuk and center Aleksander Barkov also each hit a post.

The game would have changed if any of those chances went in. Instead, Tkachuk was held off the scoresheet for only the fourth time in the playoffs.

“We probably had more offense in that game (Saturday) than straight through the entire Carolina series,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “I didn’t feel we were stifled in that game (Saturday) at all.”

It will start getting late early for the Panthers if they can’t convert on more of their opportunities.

Teams that grab a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final have emerged victories 48 of 53 times (90.6 percent). Clubs that go up 2-0 when starting at home have an overall record of 38-3 (92.7 percent).

Florida is 3-0 in Game 2s this postseason, however. All of those wins came on the road. The Panthers are a unique challenge for opponents. They hound defensemen with their forecheck and make breakouts difficult. Captain Mark Stone said Florida is the most aggressive team the Knights have faced.

They dealt with that pressure well in Game 1. The Knights will take a commanding lead if they do so again and get halfway to their ultimate goal.

“We’re in the thick of it, defenseman Nic Hague said. “Job is far from finished.”

Knights vs. Panthers, Game 2 (5 p.m.)

TV: TNT, TBS, truTV

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -140, total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Panthers’ projected lineup:

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Anthony Duclair

Nick Cousins — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Colin White — Eric Staal — Zac Dalpe

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Marc Staal — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Radko Gudas

Sergei Bobrovsky

