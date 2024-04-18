Knights preview: Team down to 2 potential playoff opponents

The Golden Knights will close the regular season Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks and cement who their first-round playoff opponent will be.

Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) near their goal during the first period of their NHL game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights will know before Thursday is over who they’re facing in the first round of the playoffs.

One of the few things guaranteed for now is they’ll meet one of the teams they defeated on their way to a Stanley Cup championship last season.

The Knights would play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round if they win Thursday’s regular-season finale against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena. A loss makes things more complicated. The Knights would face the Dallas Stars in the first round if they earn fewer points Thursday than the Los Angeles Kings do in their matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.

They intend to keep things simple.

“We’re going to play to win,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “If we keep building on the things that are necessary to playoff hockey, those translate in the regular season, too.”

The Knights would secure their third 100-point season in seven years with a win against the Ducks. They earned a franchise record 111 points last season and earned 109 their inaugural campaign.

Anaheim is 2-7-2 its last 11 games but it’s had success against the Knights. The Ducks won the last two meetings between the two sides by a combined score of 9-4.

That’s one reason the Knights aren’t looking ahead to a rematch of last year’s second-round series against Edmonton or the 2023 Western Conference Final against Dallas.

“Doesn’t change anything tonight,” Cassidy said. “If we knew we were playing Edmonton or Dallas, it wouldn’t change our approach to the game.”

Goaltender Adin Hill will start for the Knights in his final audition before Cassidy selects a Game 1 starter. Hill made 21 saves his last appearance in a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

The 27-year-old hasn’t won consecutive starts since March 9-12.

The Knights’ only other expected lineup change comes on the blue line. Defenseman Ben Hutton will draw in for defenseman Alec Martinez, who will be a healthy scratch.

Injured forwards Anthony Mantha, Chandler Stephenson and William Carrier are not expected to play. Mantha practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday and Carrier skated in a non-contact jersey Thursday morning.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

