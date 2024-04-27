Knights preview: Team eyes 3-0 lead against banged-up Stars

The Golden Knights will try to take a 3-0 series lead Saturday at T-Mobile Arena against the Dallas Stars, who are dealing with uncertainty at the forward position.

Vegas Golden Knights players celebrate an empty net goal by Jack Eichel, center, during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Golden Knights have taken a 2-0 series lead in the playoffs four times. They’ve won the series in all four instances.

That means the odds are in their favor as their first-round series against the Dallas Stars shifts to T-Mobile Arena for Game 3 on Saturday. The Knights will try to take a 3-0 lead and put the Stars on the brink of elimination.

A key will be maintaining their strong defensive play. The Knights allowed four goals and 50 shots combined in Games 1 and 2.

“As a group, we feel like we know what we got to do to be successful,” defenseman Alex Pietrangelo said.

Also hurting Dallas’ comeback hopes is the fact the team appears banged up.

Stars forwards Mason Marchment and Radek Faksa are game-time decisions Saturday after suffering undisclosed injuries in Game 2. Dallas called up prospect Mavrik Bourque from the American Hockey League on Friday in case Marchment or Faksa can’t go.

Bourque, 22, was named the AHL’s Most Valuable Player this season after scoring 77 points in 71 games.

“We’ll make a decision on how to check (Bourque) if necessary,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We don’t know what their lineup is going to look like. We’re focused on our game, but he’s a good, young player.”

The Knights will be without defenseman Nic Hague for the second straight game because of a lower-body injury but otherwise appear to be in good shape.

Center William Karlsson did not participate in the team’s morning skate after missing Friday’s practice, but Cassidy expects Karlsson to play Saturday.

The Knights could make changes up front even if Karlsson is in the lineup.

Left wing Brett Howden skated with center Chandler Stephenson and right wing Mark Stone on the second line Saturday morning. The trio had great success last postseason, but center Tomas Hertl joined Stephenson and Stone at the start of this series.

Hertl may move to the third line with Karlsson and right wing Anthony Mantha instead. The switch could give the Knights more speed down the middle.

“We had some thought going back to the Howden-Stephenson-Stone line,” Cassidy said. “We may do that tonight. I don’t know yet, to be honest.”

Goaltender Logan Thompson will make his third consecutive start for the Knights. He made 20 saves in Game 2.

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

